Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Molde FK: Europa League Preview, Gameweek 6, 2023

As has been the case in the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal, Leverkusen have been in scintillating form in the Europa League this season.

Die Werkself have assembled a squad capable of competing across all competitions and it is showing, the side from North Rhine-Westphalia are unbeaten in all three competitions this season.

Last time out Leverkusen travelled to Sweden to play BK Häcken and came away 2-0 winners.

Victor Boniface added his fourth goal in five Europa League matches and Patrik Schick marked his return from injury with a goal to seal a third straight away victory in the competition.

Bayer’s opponents Molde are second in the group and unbeaten in three Europa League matches, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Despite Molde’s Norwegian Cup win over Bodø/Glimt earlier this month and impressive form in Europe recently, third-placed Qarabag may be the favourites to progress alongside the Bundesliga side.

The club from Azerbaijan host Häcken in the final group stage clash, who are yet to earn a point so far in the Europa League and are level on points with the Norwegian side.

Alonso has opted to rotate his squad in Europe this season and will do so again, but Molde know that a rotated Leverkusen team still houses an extraordinary amount of talent, particularly on home soil.

Team news

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Alonso has confirmed that Schick will start on Thursday night, his first of the season. The Czech striker has already made an impact upon his return from long-term injury, notching a goal and an assist.

Arthur is the only absentee for Leverkusen, with the Brazilian facing another injury setback having been so close to recovery and will miss an estimated three months of football.

Niklas Lomb will make his first competitive start of the season for Die Werkself against Molde between the posts on the night.

Molde FK

Molde have confirmed midfielder Emil Breivik will miss the game against Leverkusen after sustaining a fractured calf in the Norwegian Cup final last Saturday.

The 23-year-old has featured in five Europa League matches this season, contributing two goals, but he is unlikely to return until 2024.

Predicted line-ups:

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Lomb; Stanišić, Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapié; Andrich (c), Puerta; Adli; Hložek, Tella; Schick

Molde FK

Petersen; Løvik ,Haugan, Øyvann, Ellingsen, Haugen; Eriksen, Ødegärd, Grødem; Eikrem (c), Berisha.

Key players

Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Patrik Schick

Having two strikers like Boniface and Schick available for rotation illustrates Leverkusen’s strength in depth.

With Schick starting on the night, it does not feel like the hosts are playing a second choice striker considering the quality of the player.

He has looked lively since coming back from a long absence and to start the match against Molde, in front of his own fans at the BayArena, will be an excellent opportunity to show that he deserves to reclaim a starting berth.

The Czech forward spoke ahead of the game on how easy it has been to adapt to training and playing again in a ‘really good group’ of players.

With AFCON on the horizon and the prospect of Boniface missing a number of matches, it is all the more important Schick stays healthy and adds to his goal tally this season which started in the Europa League.

Molde FK - Kristian Eriksen

The Norwegian midfielder has an impressive four-goal tally in the Europa League this season, level with Leverkusen’s Boniface.

The 28-year-old is having a very impressive season from midfield, with five assists and another four goals scored in the Eliteserien.

Eriksen scored a brace against Qarabag on Gameweek 5 of the competition and Molde looked set for an impressive win before the visitors scored in the 95th minute.

The draw has forced a crucial final group stage clash for both clubs, setting up an exciting final day on Gameweek 6.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at the BayArena in Leverkusen.

What time is kick-off?

The final game of the Europa League group stage is set to kick-off at 17:45 (GMT).

Where can I watch?

The match is available on TNT Sports for viewers in the UK, accessed via the red button.