VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 14, 2023

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 06: Jonas Hofmann of Leverkusen celebrates a goal during the DFB cup round of 16 match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SC Paderborn 07 at BayArena on December 06, 2023 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

VfB Stuttgart are now unbeaten in their five games (in all competitions) since the return of Serhou Guirassy and are currently third in the league.

However, Bayer Leverkusen are currently yet to be beaten in the Bundesliga this season and have only dropped points against Bayern and Dortmund.

Leverkusen have the chance to reinstate the three point gap at the top of the table with a win versus Stuttgart on Sunday.

Stuttgart will hope to widen the gap in the top four race with the two teams below them (Dortmund and Leipzig) playing each other.

With a formidable home record, Stuttgart have only lost one home game this season with this loss coming in October versus Hoffenheim.

Both teams have scored plenty this season, Leverkusen and Stuttgart both rank in the top three for goals scored this season (only Bayern have scored more).

Alejandro Grimaldo will be a player Leverkusen heavily rely on once again as he has contributed eleven goal involvements so far this season from left wing-back.

Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Florian Wirtz is a doubt before the match versus Stuttgart and manager Xabi Alonso has stated a decision will be made very shortly before the game on Sunday.



The player suffered from a knock against Paderborn in the midweek DFB Pokal game and was forced off early with an ankle problem.

Apart from this, midfielder Arthur will miss the game due to a thigh injury.

VfB Stuttgart

Nicolas Nartey is out with a knee injury and Roberto Massimo will miss the game due to a muscular issue.

Lilian Egloff is a doubt due to a knee problem and left back Hiroki Ito is ruled out due to a muscular injury.

Likely Line-ups

Stuttgart

Nübel; Stenzel, Anton(c), Zagadou, Mittelstädt; Millot, Karazor, Stiller, Führich; Undav, Guirassy

Bayer Leverkusen

Hrádecký(c); Kossounou, Tah, Tapsoba, Frimpong; Palacios, Xhaka; Grimaldo, Hofmann, Adli; Boniface



Key Players

VfB Stuttgart

Alexander Nübel

Alexander Nübel has been brilliant for Stuttgart this whole season and has kept six clean sheets so far this Bundesliga campaign.

Important saves in the midweek clash against Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Pokal meant Stuttgart progressed to the next round of the cup.

Also, Nübel currently holds an almost seventy percent save percentage this season.

Despite this, he will be relying on some help from his defence as only Leipzig and Bayern have faced fewer shots this season.

Defence will be the key to victory for both sides and Stuttgart have only conceded fifteen goals this campaign thanks to their solid work at the back.

On loan from Bayern Munich, Stuttgart will certainly hope to keep him as well as Deniz Undav come the end of the Bundesliga campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen

Victor Boniface

A key player for Bayer Leverkusen, Victor Boniface has netted eight goals so far this Bundesliga campaign.

Not only this, Boniface has also recorded the highest number of shots in the league (69) meaning he will for sure find spaces to finish chances against Stuttgart.

Boniface won the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month award for November.

During the last month, Boniface has won fifty-two percent of his duels and was involved in a shot attempt every eighteen minutes against Hoffenheim through his creative talent.

This creativity is something that Leverkusen will rely heavily on in the event of the absence of Florian Wirtz.

In a similar vein, Boniface is both Leverkusen's highest scorer and assist maker which proves how vital he is in all aspects of their attack.

Only twenty-two years old, Boniface is no doubt someone for the present and the future.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Bundesliga clash is being held at the MHP arena (formerly Mercedes-Benz Arena) in Stuttgart. The stadium plays host to around 60,000 spectators during league games.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place at 14:30 GMT on Sunday for UK viewers.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports Football via their TV or the Sky Sports App/website.