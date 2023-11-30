TSC Backa Topola 0-1 West Ham United: 'Super' Soucek wins it late

Match-week five of the UEFA Europa League brought around some exciting action between Serbian outfit TSC Backa Topola and the Europa Conference League winners of 2023, West Ham United.

Thursday's tie represented a crucial fixture for both sides, as a win for West Ham would mean certain progression into the further rounds of the Europa League, whilst defeat for Backa Topola would mean an uphill task to qualify for the knockouts.

The first half brought no goals, though Backa Topola were the team on top. Chances at both ends showed signs of promise, though it would be Tomas Soucek that opened the scoring in the dying embers of the game after getting on the end of a Maxwell Cornet cross to secure West Ham's place in the Europa League knockout stages.

Story of the Match

Backa Topola made a total of two changes from their dominant 4-0 away victory over Partizan, with defender Vukasin Krstic replaced by Goran Antonic, and midfielder Nikola Kuveljic replacing Ivan Milosavljevic. Topola also seemed to begin the game in a more defensive shape, opting for five defenders, as opposed to their usual three.

David Moyes' West Ham made a total of seven changes from their late win against Burnley last Saturday, with Nayef Aguerd the only player to keep his place in defence.

Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell and Konstantinos Mavropanos made their way into the side in place of Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Emerson and captain Kurt Zouma. Ahead of them, Said Benrahma, Pablo Fornals and the 19-year-old Divin Mubama made their way into the lineup ahead of Edson Alvarez, Mohamed Kudus and Danny Ings.

The first real chance of the game came from the home side, as Milos Cvetkovic fired in a low ball across the box, which was met by the foot of Uros Milovanovic. Fabianski was able to get down in time to stop Topola from taking the lead, though this would be the first of many big chances for the Serbian side.

As West Ham struggled to find a foot in the match, Topola were able to grab themselves yet another chance, as Kuveljic's strike from distance sailed over the top of Fabianski's crossbar. Topola looked to exploit West Ham's weakened defence a number of times over the first half, specifically focusing on full-backs Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson in their bid to score.

West Ham's greatest chance of the first half came through a James Ward-Prowse free kick. A dangerous ball into the six-yard-box saw Tomas Soucek arriving late, though the Czech midfielder's effort flew wayward.

Getty: Srdjan Stevanovic

As the second half began, Topola would continue to pile the pressure on the visitors and test Fabianski between the sticks, as Kuveljic and Milovanovic linked up well in the box. A first-time effort from Milovanovic was stopped yet again by Fabianski, who seemed to be the only person between Topola and a certain lead.

Clearly, things were not working for David Moyes' side on the attacking front, and the first substitutions of the match were made. Divin Mubama, who struggled to make an impact, made way for Danny Ings, and a struggling Said Benrahma came off for Maxwel Cornet on the wing.

These substitutions saw an instant change in West Ham's ability in the final third, as a long-ranged effort from Lucas Paqueta deflected off of Calusic and looped over the bar for a corner.

It was the contributions of substitute Maxwel Cornet that really turned West Ham's fortunes, however, as a cross was floated into the box and turned in by none other than Tomas Soucek in the 88th minute, ultimately winning the game for the Hammers. Yet another game-winning moment from Soucek, reminiscent of last Saturday's winning goal against Burnley, to ensure West Ham's progression into the Europa League knockout stages.

Player of the Match - Tomas Soucek

A game-winning moment yet again from Soucek, and in general, a good all-round performance. Sacrificing a defensive contribution late-game in order to receive Cornet's cross simply cannot go unnoticed and deserves the plaudits that it will receive.