Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

The appointment of Xabi Alonso has been the turning point for Bayer Leverkusen this season, and their recent form has seen them surge towards the upper echelons of the Bundesliga table.

Die Werkself travel to Wolfsburg on Gameweek 28 having ascended from 17th to 6th in the standings over the course of the Liverpool and Real Madrid legend's tenure.

A five-match winning streak in the league has put them in the driving seat to finish in the top six, but they are trailed by their opponents who sit just four points behind.

Florian Wirtz equalises for Bayer Leverkusen in Thursday's 1-1 Europa League quarter-final draw against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. PHOTO CREDIT: Lars Baron / Getty Images

Wolfsburg will likely be fresher than their opponents, who played out a 1-1 draw against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Wolves plunged to a disappointing 2-0 loss at Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend, and Niko Kovac will want to get back to winning ways with his side winless in five at Volkswagen Arena.

Wolfsburg succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach in gameweek 27. PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images / Getty Images

The two sides last met in Octobers matchday 11 2-2 draw, with Jeremie Frimpong's late goal adding to those from Moussa Diaby and Maximilian Arnold and Robert Andrich's own goal.

Team News

Wolfsburg

Ridle Baku and Patrick Wimmer both return to the squad having missed out of last week's outing due to suspension, although Baku may struggle to displace Kilian Fischer at right-back.

Winger Patrick Wimmer may return to the starting lineup for Wolfsburg, having served his suspension. PHOTO CREDIT: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto / Getty Images

There looks to be no further injuries to report from the Wolfsburg camp, but Kovac will be disappointed that Lukas Nmecha is unlikely to return to the side this campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen

Aside from the long-term injury to Patrik Schick, there are no fresh injury concerns from the Leverkusen camp.

Exequiel Palacios came off at half time on Thursday, but that looked to be a tactical change, and the Argentine should return to the starting lineup.

Exequiel Palacios should retain his place in midfield alongside Robert Andrich. PHOTO CREDIT: BSR Agency / Getty Images

The biggest question is likely to be whether Piero Hincapie starts as a left-back or centre-back, and that should determine which of Odilon Kossounou or Mitchel Bakker makes it onto the team sheet.

Likely Lineups

Wolfsburg

Casteels; Fischer, Lacroix, Van de Ven, Otavio; Arnold, Gerhardt, Svanberg; Wimmer, Marmoush, Kaminski

Bayer Leverkusen

Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Kossounou; Frimpong, Andrich, Palacios, Hincapie; Diaby, Wirtz, Adli

Key Players

Wolfsburg - Maximilian Arnold

Captain and talisman Maximilian Arnold has spent his entire senior career at Wolfsburg, and he will look to run the midfield alongside Yannick Gerhardt on Sunday.

Captain Maximilian Arnold is key for Wolfsburg in midfield. PHOTO CREDIT: DeFodi Images / Getty Images

The three-time Germany international is currently on five goals for the season, and having netted in the reverse fixture in October, he will be confident he can edge closer to his personal single-season record in the Bundesliga of seven strikes.

The midfielder is imperious from both free-kicks and corners, but it is his passing range and intelligence which are most highly regarded by Wolfsburg fans.

Bayer Leverkusen - Florian Wirtz

One of the most exciting young talents in world football, the dancing feet of Florian Wirtz are back on full display in the Bundesliga.

Florian Wirtz celebrates his equaliser in the Europa League on Thursday. PHOTO CREDIT: Alexander Scheuber - UEFA / Getty Images

Having sustained a cruciate ligament injury in early 2022 which kept him out until December, the 19-year-old has returned on fine form, coinciding with his side's upturn in fortunes.

With two assists last weekend against Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as the equaliser in the Europa League, Wirtz looks to be a scary prospect for Wolfsburg defenders, although he has failed to score or assist against them in four previous matchups.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

It's a trip to Lower Saxony for Bayer Leverkusen as they travel to Wolfsburg for the matchup at Volkswagen Arena.

What time is kick-off?

The final game of the Bundesliga matchday, kick-off is at 18:30 BST on Sunday 16th April.

How can I watch?

Those viewing in the UK will be able to watch on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting shortly before the 18:30 BST kick-off time.