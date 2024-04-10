Atletico Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Missed opportunities keep Dortmund in the tie

A thrilling game in Madrid saw Atletico take a narrow advantage heading into the Champions League quarter-final second leg next Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid were fantastic for large portions of the game, and almost certainly should have been out of sight. First-half goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino saw Diego Simeone’s side in cruise control.

However, wasted chances in the second half came back to bite Atletico as an 81st-minute stunner from Sebastian Haller brought Dortmund straight back into the tie leaving the affair well and truly in the balance.

Story of the Match

Dortmund got the game underway at the Metropolitano Stadium and immediately aimed to control possession.

As always, Atletico were more than happy to let their opposition control the ball as they sat in, keeping things tight. But, as expected the Spanish side was looking to be a threat on the counter.

However, the rhythm of the game quickly changed and after four minutes the hosts found themselves in front. Calamitous play from Dortmund saw Rodrigo De Paul punish the visitors' sloppy play as Gregor Kobel had the ball and played it to Maatsen who was trapped around three Atletico attackers. The hosts pounced, Maatsen tried to find one of his teammates but failed and played the ball straight into the path of De Paul who took a touch into the box and buried it into the bottom corner.

Just moments after the goal Antoine Greizmann played a beautiful ball from the left into the box, which found Axel Witsel, the former Dortmund man, who flicked an effort towards goal as Kobel made a sensational save.

Atletico looked like a well-oiled machine, and Dortmund were rattled. Just ten minutes into the game, Simeone’s side was cruising and looked like scoring every time they went forward.

The tie had developed a common theme - one-way traffic with Atletico creating all the chances. The Spanish side didn’t mind letting Dortmund have the ball, however, when they did have possession, they never enjoyed a meaningful and threatful spell of possession, rarely getting into Athletico’s final third.

Samuel Lino - who had been a huge threat down the left-hand side - was booked after 27 minutes and therefore will be suspended for the second leg.

A long throw from Atletico Madrid headed straight towards Hummels and Slotterbeck, but a lack of communication between the two saw the ball hit Hummels and fall straight into the bath of Morata. The Spaniard did excellently, to thread a ball through to Griezmann who lifted the ball to Lino who was in acres of space. He took an excellent touch, bringing the ball under his control and slotting it into the bottom left corner leaving Kobel no chance. Things had gone from bad to worse for Dortmund, with Atletico looking capable of killing the tie in the first leg.

Dortmund’s first chance came after 34 minutes as a misplaced pass fell to Adeyemi on the edge of the box, he dribbled into the box, but Witsel and Gimenez did well to shut the angle down, with the forward eventually taking a shot which was blocked and didn’t trouble the keeper.

Athletico’s second seemed to spark some life into Dortmund as they started to try and provide a threat. However, their moves were too laboured, lacked penetration and ultimately they were making life easy for the hosts.

But, some sloppy play from Atletico in the 42nd minute gifted Dortmund a decent chance. Maatsen pounced on the loose pass and unleashed an effort from about 30 yards out towards the bottom right corner of the goal, it forced a strong save from Oblak as he was called to action for the first time.

As the half-time whistle went Los Colchoneros were comfortable as a defensive implosion proved costly for the visitors.

In a bid to rescue the tie, Julian Brandt was called into action at the start of the second half in place of Felix Nmecha.

Ten minutes into the second half, Dortmund had considerably improved from the dire performance they exhibited in the first period. However, they were still lacking the cutting edge in the final third.

Dortmund introduced Sebastian Haller with half an hour left on the clock in place of Niclas Füllkrug as they tried to offer more of an attacking threat.

As they did in the first period, Dortmund were controlling the ball, however, they’d eliminated the majority of their sloppy play. Die Schwarzgelben were getting closer and began to knock on the door but for all their play and their ability to get into dangerous positions, they failed to test Oblak.

Atletico were more than happy to keep things tight, and hold onto their two-goal lead and that they were doing.

In the 72nd minute, Brandt - who had been excellent since his introduction - had half a chance to bring Dortmund back into the game. The German midfielder stood over a free-kick that always seemed a bit too far out. He attempted a shot at goal, which wasn’t too far away but failed to test Oblak.

Atletico Madrid should have wrapped the game up in the 74th minute. Greizmann whipped in a beautiful free kick that found Lino in space at the far post who looked to just tap it home but a sublime save at point-blank range by Kobel denied Atletico their third. Atletico should have killed the tie with the amount of missed chances.

As the game headed into the last ten minutes, the sloppy mistakes had crept back in for Dortmund. Lino had another great chance but just headed wide. The German side's persistence in playing out from the back was baffling. They were constantly causing their own downfall.

But, all of a sudden, in the 81st minute, the tie was well and truly alive. A stunning finish from Haller had handed Dortmund a lifeline. Some neat and tidy play saw the ball reach Brandt just outside the box. He attempted to thread a ball through to Haller which took a deflection off of Molina and fell perfectly for the striker who smashed it past Oblak straight into the bottom corner.

The goal had finally brought Dortmund to life and Atletico, who had been brilliant all night, were holding on. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, the English substitute, let a stunning effort fly from outside the box that looked to be heading straight into the top corner but a slight deflection off of Azpilicueta took it over the bar, denying Dortmund the leveller.

As the clock hit ninety minutes, the fourth official added five minutes to the affair. The biggest chance of stoppage time came with the last kick of the game. Julian Ryerson played an inviting cross into the box. Brandt rose brilliantly, as his headed effort struck the crossbar denying Dortmund a leveller.

Atletico dominated the majority of the affair in Madrid, but the failure to take their chances came back to haunt them as Dortmund brought themselves right back into the tie.

Player of the Match: Samuel Lino

Yellow card aside, it was an excellent performance from the Brazilian wing-back. His work ethic was second to none and his application to the cause was phenomenal. He scored Atletico’s second which was a thing of brilliance, and got into great positions to kill the tie.

He will miss next week's game through suspension and a huge miss he will be.