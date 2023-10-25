Newcastle United 0-1 Borussia Dortmund: Nmecha goal secures BVB's first Group F victory

A superb strike from Felix Nmecha secured Borussia Dortmund's first Champions League win of the season as they overcame Newcastle 1-0.

In an end-to-end first half, both sides came close to opening the scoring but both Nick Pope and Gregor Kobel were on hand to keep it goalless. However, it was Dortmund who broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time as Felix Nmecha fired home.

However, in the second half, Newcastle improved and pushed for a leveller with Callum Wilson and Anthony Gordon hitting the crossbar. Despite creating a number of chances, the equalising goal alluded the home side as Dortmund held on for a impressive victory over the Geordies.

The win for Dortmund puts them level on points with Newcastle and ahead of the Magpies on goal difference as the two sides face each other in two weeks time.

Story of the match

Eddie Howe made two changes to the Newcastle side that defeated Crystal Palace 4-0 on Saturday. Miguel Almiron came in for Jacob Murphy on the right-hand side of attack and Callum Wilson made way for Alexander Isak, who started up front against his former club.

Meanwhile, following their 1-0 victory against Werder Bremen last Friday, Borussia Dortmund also made two changes. The injured Julian Brandt was replaced by Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer whilst Ramy Bensebaini came in for Julian Ryerson, who missed out through illness.

It didn't take long for the game to spark into life as with just over a minute played at St James' Park, the visitors came close to opening the scoring. Marius Wolf played a delightful through ball to Dutch forward Donyell Malen, who was denied by Magpies shot stopper Nick Pope.

However just seconds later, Newcastle forayed forward but Anthony Gordon's curling effort was palmed away by Gregor Kobel. Dortmund, meanwhile, continued to come closest to scoring the opener. Malen was denied by Pope from point blank range before the Newcastle 'keeper denied Nico Fullkrug again on the rebound.

In what was a frantic start to proceedings, the home side broke forward on the attack through Isak, who played through Gordon, who was again denied by Kobel. Just minutes later, Malen almost put the German side in front but his first time strike on the edge of the area was just off-target.

Newcastle were forced into their first change of the night with just 15 minutes played as Callum Wilson replaced Isak, who came off through injury. Edin Terzic's side were looking the more threatening in the opening exchanges as Marcel Sabitzer set up Malen, whose strike deflected over.

The game soon quietened down as Newcastle struggled to break down a stubborn Dortmund defence. The most notable chance came from defender Dan Burn firing over the bar. However, five minutes before the break, the German side were forced into an change as captain Emre Can was replaced by Salih Ozcan.

Despite losing their captain, Borussia Dortmund broke the deadlock on 45 minutes. Nico Schlotterbeck dispossessed Gordon before combining with Marco Reus as the left-back's cross was met by Felix Nmecha, who found the back of the net with an excellent first-time finish. The visitors went in at the break a goal to the good.

Second half

Dortmund started the second half how they ended the first and continued to pressure the home side. Seven minutes after the restart, Reus struck over on the edge of the area. Newcastle, on the other hand, almost equalised as Wilson combined well with Gordon before the striker was denied by Kobel.

As the rain continued to pour down at St James' Park, both sides brought on reinforcements just shy of the hour mark. Dortmund stalwart Reus was replaced by the pacey Karim Adeyemi while for Newcastle, Jacob Murphy and Sandro Tonali came on for Joelinton and Sean Longstaff respectively.

However, Murphy's night didn't last long as he came off with injury and was replaced by Joe Willock while Matt Targett replaced Burn at left-back. With Newcastle pushing for a leveller, Dortmund made a triple change as Malen, Fullkrug and the goalscorer Nmecha made way for Niklas Sule, Sebastien Haller and Giovanni Reyna.

As the match headed towards the closing stages, Newcastle dominated but struggled to find the all-important equaliser with Jamal Lascelles seeing his shot blocked. With four minutes to go, the home side almost scored as substitute Targett's free-kick was met by Wilson, whose looping header crashed back off the crossbar.

With the match in added time, Newcastle nearly levelled as Kieran Trippier's inswinging free-kick was cleared away by Kobel. However, in the final minute of the game, Gordon came very close as his first time effort struck the crossbar.

Despite the late pressure from Newcastle, Dortmund survived and held on for an important victory in Group F. The two sides will face each other again in two weeks time when the Magpies head to Signal Iduna Park.

Player of the match: Nico Schlotterbeck

Borussia Dortmund put in a fantastic display across the team but it was their defence who played a huge part in their victory at St James' Park.

Centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck was the stand out player in the backline and played a key role in the winning goal. Schlotterbeck started the counterattack before assisting Nmecha which resulted in Dortmund taking the lead.

The Black and Yellow's solid defensive line did brilliantly to keep the Newcastle attack quiet and Schlotterbeck was a huge reason for that.