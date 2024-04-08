The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will play host to a colossal UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie as Real Madrid welcome Man City.

For the third straight Champions League campaign, the two clubs meet in the competition’s knockout stages, previously in the semi-finals on both occasions.

In those previous four meetings, there were 17 goals scored at a staggering average of 4.3 per game, (seven for Real Madrid, 10 for Man City).

Europa Press Sports Photo by:

This tie also sees the two leading managers for wins in the competition’s history, Carlo Ancelotti the most with 113, closely followed by Man City’s boss, Pep Guardiola with 109 wins.

The home side are unbeaten in the Champions League this season, coming into the tie without losing in 13 games; their last defeat was in the Copa Del Rey Round of 16 against rivals Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid have had an outstanding season so far; they have played 42 games this season across all competitions and have only lost on two occasions, both times against Atletico Madrid.

The visiting side are on a phenomenal run of 21 unbeaten games in the Champions League; their last loss came against Real Madrid in 2022 in the second leg of the semi-final between the clubs.

The Citizens are also enjoying a great season; they remain in the required competitions to complete back-to-back trebles, and have played 49 games in all competitions, losing just five times.

Team News

Real Madrid

Real Madrid will go into the game with a near fully-fit squad, just Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba have been ruled out.

Brazilian defender, Eder Militao is expected to return to the starting lineup after appearing as a substitute in Madrid’s last game, as well as Vinicius Jr who is returning from a domestic suspension.

Ancelotti’s side have had the weekend off with no fixture, prior to this game, as the Copa Del Rey Final took centre stage in Spain, so they will be feeling ready for the enthralling tie.

Man City

Alex Livesey Photo by:

Man City will travel to Madrid with three injury worries, all in the defence; Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol and Nathan Ake will potentially miss the first leg.

Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden were both rested in the win against Crystal Palace as they are both expected to return to the lineup, with Kevin De Bruyne back fit and amongst the goals at the weekend.

Ederson has been out of the starting lineup since March 10 with a muscle injury, Stefan Ortega has stepped up in his absence, and Guardiola is yet to comment on whether Ederson will replace Ortega.

Likely Lineups

Real Madrid

Lunin; Mendy, Militao, Rudiger, Carvajal; Tchouameni, Kroos, Valverde; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Man City

Ederson; Akanji, Stones, Dias, Lewis; Rodri; Grealish, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden; Haaland.

Key Players

Mateo Villalba Photo by:

The English midfielder has been undoubtedly one of the best players in the world this season, with 20 goals and 10 assists in 32 games, including four goals and four assists in this season’s Champions League campaign.

In the six games Bellingham has played in the competition, he has scored or assisted in all of them, proving to be a pivotal player in Madrid’s success this season.

No Real Madrid player has more goal contributions than the English midfielder across La Liga and the Champions League, as well as out of the 32 games Bellingham has played, in 22 of those he has contributed to a goal.

Ancelotti has successfully built the team around the 20-year-old this season, changing his system to allow the Englishman to play in an advanced midfield role with cover behind him.

Man City - Kevin De Bruyne

Andrew Kearns - CameraSport Photo by:- CameraSport

The Belgian midfielder has had a patchy season in terms of injuries and availability, despite this, De Bruyne still has 18 goal contributions in 14 games across all competitions.

De Bruyne’s lack of games this season should not be a worry for Man City as he possesses world-class quality. In City’s victory against Crystal Palace last weekend, the midfielder scored twice and assisted Erling Haaland’s goal.

In the four meetings between the clubs in the past two Champions League campaigns, the 32-year-old has two goals and three assists, including scoring the equaliser in last year’s tie at the Bernabeu.

De Bruyne currently sits in joint seventh for most assists in Champions League history with 29, he could jump to joint sixth with one more assist and joint fifth if he were to get two.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, located in Madrid.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 20:00 GMT, 21:00 CEST.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on TNT Sports.