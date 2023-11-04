Borussia Dortmund 0 - 4 Bayern Munich: Brilliant Bayern too much to handle for Dortmund

With Bayer Leverkusen winning against Hoffenheim earlier in the evening, there was added pressure on both sides to perform and keep the pace with Xabi Alonso’s side.

Terzic said ahead of the game that Bayern always seem to raise their game when they play Dortmund, and following their midweek cup upset away to 1.FC Saarbrucken, he knew Bayern would want to quickly return to winning ways.

This was evident with the start Bayern made, setting themselves up for a very dominant first half.

Kane and Upamecano’s goals inside ten minutes knocked the stuffing out of Dortmund, who did not recover from their lackadaisical start to the game, despite a much better second 45.

Kane added a third after 70 minutes, which was his 14th Bundesliga strike. Putting him level at the top of the scoring charts with VfB Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, but only momentarily.

Dortmund couldn’t escape Kane’s desire for a third hattrick of the season, as he fired a third in the 93rd minute past the helpless Gregor Kobel and capped off a dominant evening in style.

Story of the match

Terzic made four changes to the side that beat Hoffenheim in the Pokal earlier this week.

Mats Hummels was preferred to former Bayern man Niklas Sule at the back. Gio Reyna dropped back to the bench, in favour of a midfield two of Marcel Sabitzer and Salih Ozcan.

In attack, Youssoufa Moukoko was replaced by the experienced Niclas Fullkrug and the young Englishman Jamie Bynoe-Gittens was not preferred to former PSV Eindhoven man Malen.

Leroy Sane was once again the thorn in Dortmund’s side as a misplaced pass by Niclas Fullkrug looking for Reus was cut out and Bayern countered with brutal efficiency.

Harry Kane tapped the second goal home after the German winger squared the ball across the box.

Kane had another attempt just after the half an hour mark, but his shot from inside the box hit the post and would have been offside anyway.

Dortmund’s frustration was evident throughout the first half, with Sane in particular falling victim to the occasional foul. Misplaced passes and lapses in concentration were common in the opening 45 minutes.

Malen’s 47th shot was his side’s best chance of the half, but the Dutchman failed to hit the target, summing up Dortmund’s struggle to impose themselves on Bayern.

The hosts limped into the second half as they did in the first, but gradually imposed themselves in the game after 50 minutes. Marco Reus was denied by an excellent save by Manuel Neuer.

This bright spark was cut short by Leroy Sane whose 58th minute strike was well saved by Kobel, whose work was far from over.

Dortmund’s blushes were spared by the lineman’s flag as Kane was fractionally offside in the buildup play, but this time it would have been as a provider for Musiala.

The evening was ultimately defined by Harry Kane who netted his fourteenth of the season, with Kingsley Coman as the provider after 72 minutes.

Just when it seemed out of reach, Harry Kane completed his hattrick and surpassed Serhou Guirassy’s goal tally in the 93rd minute in what was probably his best display in a Bayern shirt.

A hattrick of hattricks

Kane has now scored three hattricks in just ten Bundesliga matches, with another incredible display in a massively important game.

The top scorer was not on the pitch against Saarbrucken in the Pokal during the week, but there is a real possibility that his side would have still been in the competition if he stepped on the pitch that night.

Dortmund had a handful of chances, but lacked any sort of cutting edge and their recent controlled, commanding performances of late were not present this evening.

The opposite has to be said about Bayern, who looked like they were going to score with every chance they had.

Key player

The previous content of this article may have given it away, but the man of the match tonight was undoubtedly Harry Kane.