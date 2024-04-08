Back in August, when the UEFA Champions League groups were drawn, only soothsayers could have predicted that Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund would reach the final eight in the competition.

Each former finalists in the previous decade, the clubs have endured middling seasons in La Liga and the Bundesliga respectively.

Diego Simeone's men sit fourth in Spain on 58 points, only two ahead of fifth placed Athletic Bilbao and some seventeen off their rivals Real Madrid in first.

Meanwhile, Edin Terzic's BVB are fifth in Germany, level on 53 points with fourth-placed RB Leipzig.

It's fair to say that European competition has been a welcome side mission for both sides this season.

Though the Spanish giants made lightwork of their group, overturning a first leg defeat to Inter in the round of sixteen was not entirely expected.

Squeezing through on penalties, Atleti now face Dortmund, who surprisingly topped a group that included Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle United before dispatching PSV Eindhoven.

This fixture has never taken place in the knockout stage during the Champions League era. They last met in the 2018/19 group stage, with Dortmund winning 4-0 at home while Atletico ran out 2-0 victors in Madrid.

Making it to a Champions League semi final would certainly put some much needed shine on their so-far mediocre campaigns.

Team News

Atletico Madrid

Dutch forward Memphis Depay will likely miss out on the first leg in Madrid after aggravating an injury in the win over Villarreal on the weekend.

Mario Hermoso will also doubtful, having missed the last two league games with a thigh problem. Thomas Lemar has been unavailable since September.

Borussia Dortmund

Centre back Nico Schlotterbeck returns after serving a suspension in the second leg against PSV.

Ramy Bensebaini is out while another Netherlands international, Donyell Malen, has been absent from training and will likely not be available.

Likely Line Ups

Atletico Madrid

Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Witsel; Molina, De Paul, Llorente, Koke, Lino; Morata, Griezmann

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Reyerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Sancho, Adeyemi, Fullkrug

Key Players

Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann

Griezmann has proved just as crucial for The Mattress Makers as he did in his first spell for them.

The Frenchman has scored five of his six European goals this season at home, including the opener in the fight back over Inter.

Though a mainstay of Simeone's two man forward line, Griezmann is adept at exploiting space, which leads him roam, facilitating chances for the target centre forward, opportunities for rushers from the midfield to fill the box and popping up in pockets himself.

The World Cup winner has yet to lift the Champions League. With Barcelona and PSG waiting in the semi's, this could be an ideal year to pounce on the club's perennial underdog status.

Borussia Dortmund: Mats Hummels

While the attacking talents of Terzic's team are well documented, defensive solidity will be the remit in this first leg.

Enter Mats Hummels. The veteran centre back has played all eight matches in Dortmund's European campaign so far, during which they have only conceded three goals.

The Black and Yellows have also made a habit of being astute defenders away from home, conceding only three goals on their travels since the turn of the year, with a recent highlight being the 2-0 win at Bayern Munich.

Aided by pacier compatriots, Hummels' awareness and ability to read the game will be invaluable against an intelligent opposition.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid.

What time is kick-off?

20:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

In the UK, the match will be available on TNT Sports 2 and through Discovery+.