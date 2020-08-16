Cortez Edwards joins Eagles guard line

NORFOLK, VA - MARCH 06: Head coach Doc Sadler of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles talks with Cortez Edwards #1 during a college basketball game against the Old Dominion Monarchs at the Ted Constant Convocation Center on March 6, 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Cortez Lamar Edwards, after one season with Worcester Wolves, has signed with the Eagles Community Arena side and becomes the latest addition to Coach Ian MacLeod’s Newcastle Eagles revolution.

The former Southern Miss guard played over four years as a ‘Golden Eagle’ in the NCAA Division 1 Southern Conference side, University of Southern Mississippi.

Edwards then spent last season, his rookie campaign in the BBL, as a ‘Wolf.’

College credentials

It was with Southern Miss, in his senior year, that Edwards would earn numerous plaudits, points which will give the Eagles following warm hope for the season ahead.

Edwards’ 2018-19 senior year saw him become the only Golden Eagle to rank in the top-20 for scoring, the top-15 for rebounds, and the top-10 for assists whilst being one of just four players to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists in their Southern Miss career.

As the records came, Edwards would also be seen to set a new program record of 200 career steals going on to start all 33 games in his final year.

Lasting impression

Last season, whilst with the Wolves, Edwards impressed the then interim Eagles coach, MacLeod, an impression that stuck with the BBL franchises number one so much that he was delighted to add the guard to his roster ahead of the new campaign.

“I think Cortez is someone who fits our style of play perfectly,” Coach MacLeod told newcastleeagles.com following the early morning announcement.

“Athletic, exciting and excels at a high tempo. A great addition who gives us an extremely dynamic backcourt.”

Arriving fast on the heels of the re-signings at the Eagles Community Arena of experienced duo Drew Lasker and Rahmon Fletcher, Edwards brings excitingly fresh impetus to the Eagles line.

A regular starter at Worcester, Edwards impressed against the Eagles in last seasons’ BBL Cup quarter-final success (Wolves winning 90-86), before going on to feature in what became a trophy-winning rookie season, defeating Bristol Flyers in the final.

“I found out the Eagles were interested and that was an exciting prospect, I’m pleased to have signed," the Eagles’ latest addition, Edwards said.

“I bring a lot of energy and playmaking on both ends of the court.

“My goals for the season are to grow every aspect of my game and to win a Championship.

“I loved my time in Worcester and made a lifetime of memories with so many great people.

“Playing in the BBL was a good experience and I think it could grow as a league.

“I can’t wait to say hi to the Eagles fans. Let’s get ready for an exciting season!”

With that kind of welcoming speech, Eagles fans will surely take Edwards under their wings and watch him soar throughout the season ahead.

The early signs are good, more with Edwards lining up alongside the experienced veterans of the Eagles guard line.