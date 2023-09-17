Singapore Grand Prix 2023: Race Preview

Another race week has arrived, and the Singapore Grand Prix is on the horizon. Red Bull, which has been performing well this season, faces some potential challenges.

Max Verstappen, the current championship leader, was called into the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) stewards for three instances. First, there was an investigation into a possible incident involving Logan Sargeant's Williams during Q1 between Turn 17 and 18.



Verdict: The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 1 (Max Verstappen), the driver of Car 2 (Logan Sargeant), the team representatives and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, team radio and in-car video evidence.

The driver of Car 1 stated that he was surrounded by many other cars on preparation laps, some of which chose to overtake him on the left and some on the right, and therefore he decided the safest option was for him to drive straight and keep the line, leaving a car width on his right. He stated he felt any movement to the left or right could have caused a collision with one of the cars around him. The Stewards accept these statements.

The driver of Car 2 stated that he did not believe that the driver of Car 1 was at fault and that there was room for him to pass.

We therefore determine that the driver of Car 1 did not unnecessarily impede Car 2. Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.



Verstappen was also accused of impeding other cars at the pit exit when his RB19 had technical issues at a green light.

Verdict: The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 1 (Max Verstappen), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing and team radio. The driver stated that he waited (approximately 14 seconds) to leave the Pit Exit in order to create a gap to the cars in front. The team representative explained that his gap was negated by Turn 5 due to other cars slowing on the out lap, whilst the car behind car 1 had increased its gap to 12 seconds. Whilst no obvious advantage was gained by the driver in waiting at the Pit Exit for what is deemed to be an extraordinary long time, the potential for this to negatively impact other drivers warrants a penalty. Whilst it is noted that the car behind could have overtaken car 1, it is preferable that cars depart the pit exit in an orderly manner.



Lastly, Verstappen was called to explain an incident where he appeared to impede Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri between Turns 3 and 4.



Verdict: The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 1 (Max Verstappen), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, team radio and in-car video evidence

Just prior to Car 22 passing Car 1, the driver of Car 1 saw the car behind approaching and moved to the left, however quite late.

The team admitted that there was poor communication on its part and that it did not advise its driver until Car 22 was alongside.

The Stewards reviewed a number of impeding and alleged impeding incident from this current season and consistent with previous decisions in relation to the severity of the breach, impose a penalty of a Reprimand on the driver and a fine on the Competitor.

It was noted that the representative of Car 22 chose not to attend the Hearing. Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.

Starting Grid Positions

Carlos Sainz George Russell Charles Leclerc Lando Norris Lewis Hamilton Kevin Magnussen Fernando Alonso Esteban Ocon Nico Hulkenberg Liam Lawson Max Verstappen Pierre Gasly Sergio Pérez Alexander Albon Yuki Tsunoda Valtteri Bottas Oscar Piastri Logan Sargeant Zhou Guanyu

Unfortunately, Lance Stroll won't be racing after his crash in Qualifying 2 (Q2). He exited the damaged car unaided and was cleared by the medical team. However, he still feels the effects of the incident, prompting the team to focus on his full recovery for the next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

Team Upgrades

Alfa Romeo has brought a series of performance upgrades, including floor fences, a diffuser, a rear corner, and a front wing. AlphaTauri has made substantial changes to align more closely with Red Bull, with upgrades including a floor body, a floor edge, a diffuser, a sidepod inlet, an engine cover, a rear suspension, a rear corner, and rear mirrors. Alpine has adjusted the sidepod inlet and added cooling louvers and beam wings to bounce back from a disappointing race in Monza. McLaren has undertaken modifications, incorporating performance upgrades such as the front wing endplate, sidepod inlet, floor body, coke/engine cover, rear corner, rear suspension, rear wing endplate, and beam wing. Ferrari presents an upgraded front wing designed for the Singapore track. Aston Martin's performance upgrade includes an updated rear corner to complement its high downforce package. Mercedes introduces a circuit-specific front corner as part of their high downforce package. Red Bull takes a simpler approach, introducing a high downforce wing alongside an updated floor.

The race promises to be interesting, with Carlos Sainz aiming to convert his pole position into a victory. Mercedes appears competitive with a potentially better strategy compared to Ferrari. The question remains whether Red Bull can maintain their form on the track. Stay tuned for updates as the Singapore Grand Prix unfolds.