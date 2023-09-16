Singapore Grand Prix 2023: Mixed Results in Marina Bay Street Circuit FP3 Session

With a 20% chance of rain during the session, the drivers set out to complete their final practice session in the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The session witnessed a series of ups and downs for multiple teams.

Story of FP3

Max Verstappen grabbed the top spot early in Free Practice 3 (FP3) but faced a hiccup when he ran wide at Turn 14. Carlos Sainz seized the opportunity and set a faster time than Verstappen. However, Verstappen quickly reclaimed the top position momentarily. The Red Bull driver expressed dissatisfaction with his upshifts over the radio.

With George Russell leading the charge, Mercedes improved their lap times. Russell emerged as the fastest and replaced Verstappen in P1. Their joy was short-lived as Carlos Sainz returned to the top of the timesheets.

The session experienced a brief yellow flag period when rookie Liam Lawson had a spin at Turn 2. Fortunately, Lawson skillfully avoided the barriers and continued his run. Verstappen switched to soft tires during his pit stop but could not improve his timing significantly.

Both Ferrari drivers almost spun out one after another during the session but managed to control their cars to avoid crashing into the barriers. Their determination was evident as they pushed hard in their final practice laps at the Marina Bay Circuit.

Verstappen concluded his final effort three-tenths of a second behind Sainz, leaving him with a P4 position. Red Bull was facing some challenges in Singapore as they struggled to match the pace set by their competitors. Lando Norris and George Russell secured P2 and P3 positions.

Surprisingly, the Haas drivers, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, have had a promising weekend, finishing P9 and P11, showing signs of potential. Conversely, both Alpine and Aston Martin teams struggled with difficulties during the FP3 session.

Sainz continued to impress, securing his second consecutive P1 position in the practice sessions with a lap time of 1:32.065. Sergio Perez, the defending champion in Singapore from the previous year, had a challenging time during the session, settling for P8 with a time of 1:32.784.

Stay tuned to find out how the drivers fair in the qualifying session.

