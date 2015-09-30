Wales - Fiji: 2015 Rugby World Cup Preview

In a game which sees Wales tipped as heavy favourites, both Wales and Fiji have made changes to their starting line-ups. Put together there are nine alterations to the teams, as the Welsh look to move one step closer to qualification and Fiji aim to win their first game of the tournament.

Injury hit Wales forced into change

Even before the tournament had begun, Wales had lost arguably their best player in Leigh Halfpenny. They also lost starting scrum-half Rhys Webb in the same warm up fixture against Italy.

Their vital win against England, which leaves the hosts on the edge of going out, didn’t come without some more casualties. Wales lost Liam Williams to a concussion after accidentally being struck in the head by flanker Tom Wood. They are now also without Scott Williams and Hallam Amos. The latter of the two have been ruled out for the entire tournament whereas Liam Williams is having to strictly follow the head injury protocol.

Replacing the three newly injured Welsh players are; Matthew Morgan who is starting at full-back, winger Alex Cuthbert and centre Tyler Morgan.

Not many sides would cope as well as Wales have thus far with the injuries they have already suffered, but to go and lose three more starting players is yet another huge setback. Howvever, with a win against Fiji which is expected by all, Wales would top the pool, with Australia due to face England on Saturday. A bonus point win over Fiji will put qualification firmly in their own hands.

Fiji make six changes in bid to win first game of the tournament

The Pacific Islanders came into the tournament hoping to cause some upsets but after being easily beaten by both England and Australia, they have made six changes to try and finally get a win. Vitally, Fiji will be without winger Nemani Nadolo who has scored 16 of Fiji’s 24 points so far this tournament.

A struggling side now losing their best player in the tournament so far doesn’t bode well for a successful performance for the Fijians. While the game doesn’t have the same importance for Fiji as it does for Wales, they are still desperate to finally get a win on the board as they target third place in the pool stages.

Line-ups

Wales: Matthew Morgan, Alex Cuthbert, Tyler Morgan, Jamie Roberts, George North, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Gethin Jenkins, Scott Baldwin, Tomas Francis, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Aaron Jarvis, Samson Lee, Luke Charteris, Justin Tipuric, Lloyd Williams, Rhys Priestland, James Hook.

Fiji: Talebula; Nagusa, Goneva, Botia, Tikoirotuma; Volavola, Kenatale; Ma'afu, Koto, Saulo, Cavubati, Nakarawa, Waqaniburoto, Qera, Talei.

Replacements: Veikoso, Peni Ravia, Atalifo, Soqeta, Ravulo, Seniloli, Matavesi, Murimurivalu.