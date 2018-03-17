The Seagulls are still looking to add the versatile Sunderland player to their squad....

A season of almost but no quites...

The Brighton goalkeeper is to make his debut in The Seagulls FA Cup tie away at Bournemouth...

Jimmy Dunne and Ntumbu Massanka are set to add to their experience....

Spurs have allowed their 20-year-old striker to leave on loan until the end of the season and he will join League One side Sunderland in the hope of more game time. ...

Report: Hughton looking to strengthen midfield with a move for Paddy McNair Ninad Barbadikar The Albion have had a bid rejected for the Sunderland midfielder, however, the club is expected to continue to pursue their interest....

WSL 1 week 17 review: Chelsea wrap up title with a game to spare Sophie Lawson Race for second to go down to the wire as Chelsea wrap up the title....

Fulham 2-1 Sunderland: Mitrovic boosts Cottagers' automatic promotion hopes with vital winner Sam Straw Fulham boosted their automatic promotion hopes with a vital 2-1 win over already relegated Sunderland at Craven Cottage....

Fulham vs Sunderland Preview: Cottagers look to pile on the misery for Black Cats Matthew Wojciow Fulham will look to put pressure on 2nd placed Cardiff City when they welcome already relegated Sunderland to Craven Cottage...

Sunderland vs Burton Albion Preview: Bottom two clash on Wearside with relegation looming Jamie Joslyn Sunderland take on Burton Albion this Saturday at the Stadium Of Light, with only a couple of games left in both sides miserable 2017/18 Sky Bet ...

Chris Coleman slates his Sunderland side for the 'same mistakes' following Preston pasting Danial Kennedy Coleman admitted his side's position in the table won't change if they keep on making the same errors. ...

Sunderland 0-2 Preston North End: Lilywhites pile on further sorrow to ten-man Sunderland Danial Kennedy League One draws ever closer for Sunderland as they are put to the sword by Preston North End....

Sunderland vs Aston Villa Preview: Black Cats look to shock promotion chasing Villans Stefan Evans Bottom of the table Sunderland host Aston Villa in a game that could have huge implications at the top and bottom of the Championship...