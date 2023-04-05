Alonso double keys Mets victory over Marlins

The New York Mets rebounded from their first loss of the season as they defeated the Miami Marlins 6-2 at Loan Depot Park.

Tylor Megill, called up from Triple-A to take the place of the injured Justin Verlander, struck out seven over five innings to pick up the win.

Pete Alonso hit the go-ahead double to break a 2-2 tie as New York has taken two of the first three in their season-opening series in South Florida.

Megill, who also started on Opening Day last year and is in line to pitch the Mets' home opener, allowed two runs and six hits and two walks,

"A little erratic in the first two innings", he said. "But I settled down in three, four, five. Pretty solid day."

Mets offense breaks out night after scoring just one run

The reigning NL East co-champions jumped out on top in the second inning when Mark Canha led off the inning with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Omar Narvaez.

Megill surrendered the lead in the bottom half, giving up a two-run home run to catcher Nick Fortes. The Marlins have hit four home runs in the first three games of th series.

Narvaez, hitting ninth in the order, tied the game in the fourth with a double that brought home Canha, who walked, the fifth given up by starter Edward Cabrera.

Cabrera walked a career-high six. He struck out two and allowed two hits over his four innings of work.

In the decisive top of the fifth, Jeff McNeil led off with a double off losing pitcher Andrew Nardi. Left fielder Jean Segura and third baseman Joey Wendle collided on the play and Alonso followed with a double to make it 3-2.

After adding on another run, New York flashed some leather in the bottom of the fifth as Francisco Lindor fielded a ground ball by Bryan De La Cruz and fired across the field to strand two Miami runners and end the inning.

"It seems like he's taken his defensive game to another level", said manager Buck Showalter. "Moving his feet really well."

Canha added a solo homer off of Braxton Garrett to extend the lead to 5-2, part of a three-hit day for the left fielder.

Canha on base after one of his three hits on the night/Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images

"He just works at it", said Showalter. "This guy's never satisfied. We have a lot of guys like that. That's why it's such a fun club to manage, because they're chasing perfection."

Miami threatened in the bottom of the eighth as Segura singled, his first hit with the Marlins and Fortes added a two-out single. Adam Ottavino struck out Wendle to end the inning.

Pinch-hitter Starling Marte capped off the scoring with a ground-rule double off of Garrett.