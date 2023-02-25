Orlando City SC vs New York Red Bulls preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New York Red Bulls travel to South Florida to face Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium.

Orlando lost to Montreal in the first round of the playoffs, but brought home their first piece of silverware, capturing the US Open Cup title, defeating today's opponents along the way.

With Seattle missing the playoffs, as well as New York, qualifying for the playoffs, the Red Bulls now have the longest streak in MLS at 12 seasons running, although they lost in the first round to Cincinnati.

Team news

Orlando City SC

Martin Ojeda was a player the Lions long had their eye on and after a year-long pursuit with scouts at every one of his games in that time frame, they got their man from Godoy Cruz.

Rafael Santos was brought in from Brazil to play left-back while U22 Initiative attacker Ramiro Enrique was signed from Banfield.

Pedro Gallese and Mauricio Pereyra were re-signed to long-term deals.

Junior Urso made a shock departure from the club by mutual consent while Ruan was traded to D.C. United.

Former No. 1 overall MLS SuperDraft pick Joao Moutinho's contract expired this winter as he joined Italian Serie A side Spezia after starting 28 games in 2022.

New York Red Bulls

With a lack of goals plaguing Gerhard Struber's club last season, particularly at home, New York went about rectifying that by signing Belgian international Dante Vanzeir from Union SG.

Another key addition was forward Cory Burke, acquired on a free transfer from Philadelphia while US Youth Team international Peter Stroud has joined the senior club for 2023.

Captain Aaron Long was let go, joining defending champions LAFC and Patryk Klimala departed as well, signing with Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

Predicted lineups

Orlando City SC: Gallese; Smith, Jansson, Schlegel, Santos; Araújo, Cartagena; Torres, Pereyra, Ojeda; Kara

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Duncan, D. Nealis, Reyes, Tolkin; Morgan, Casseres Jr., Edelman, Luquinhas; Manoel, Vanzeir

Players to watch

Facundo Torres (Orlando City SC)

Joining the Lions from Uruguyan giants Penarol last year, the forward was the creative goal-scoring threat that Orlando lacked after the departures of several players.

Torres is Orlando's main attacking threat/Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Playing on the left wing as well as a number ten in addition to forward, the 22-year-old scored nine goals and assisted on ten others, proving to be a handful for opposing defenses.

Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls)

Acquired from Inter Miami, the 26-year-old Scotsman had his most productive season in the league, ranking third among all midfielders with 14 goals.

Morgan looks to build on an outstanding first season in New York/Photo: Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

Morgan also tied the franchise record with six penalty kick goals, showing his prowess under pressure. With more offensive weapons around him this year, his productivity may well increase.

Previous meetings

Last season Orlando City won two of the three matches against New York, splitting the league matchups and earning a convincing win in the US Open Cup semifinals.

The first game was in late April as goals from Luquinhas, Cristan Casseres Jr. and Lewis Morgan powered the Red Bulls to a 3-0 victory in South Florida.

The Lions exacted some revenge by dominating New York in the cup semifinal, a brace from Cesar Araujo enabling Orlando City to a 5-1 win.

A solitary goal by Facundo Torres gave Orlando City a 1-0 road victory in August.

MLS signed a new rights deal with Apple TV + that will allow all matches to be streamed for free with local television broadcasts no longer existing.

Kickoff for this match is at 7:30pm ET.