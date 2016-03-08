5 Things Learned: 3/8/16 Raw Edition

As we edge ever closer to WrestleMania 32 the WWE continues to pull out all the stops to ensure the interest is as high as possible, and with Roadblock this Saturday the pressure was on the company to deliver a stellar show, and they didn't disappoint.

5. Neville Impresses

Neville was one of NXT's greatest talents, the former NXT Champion did nothing but impress during his time in developmental and when he got called to the main roster the WWE Universe were excited to see what was in store for him. Sadly the answer to that question so far has been very little, but this week on Raw he once again proved how fantastic he really is.

In a match with Intercontinental Champion, Kevin Owens, the high flying Englishmen produced a stunning performance, reminding everyone just how good of a worker he really is. The two men put on one of the matches of the night, with Neville coming as close as he could to beating the champion, and only getting defeated through a roll-up, whilst Owens had a handful of tights.

With the current rumor regarding Owens' title match at WrestleMania being some form of multi-man match an impressive showing against the champion can't hurt Neville's chances of featuring in the match should it happen. Particularly if that match involves ladders.

4. Dolph Ziggler's Back In The Bad Books

Dolph Ziggler has a storied past with The Authority, and it was brought back again this week leading many fans to question what Ziggler's role could be come WrestleMania. A tweet sent out by the popular wrestler reminded fans of his victory over the group back at Survivor Series 2014, but he was forced to delete the message.

The original tweet from Ziggler. Photo- @HEELZiggler

He followed that message with another stating; "Ugh. You've got to be kidding me." Clearly showing his frustrations at being made to delete his original post. Members of the WWE Universe had been discussing whether Ziggler was in trouble or would be punished by WWE, but instead it was used as a storyline on this weeks Raw.

After a backstage altercation with Stephanie McMahon, Ziggler was put into a 3 on 1 handicap match with members of the League Of Nations and they put on an entertaining battle, with Ziggler playing the role of underdog that we have seen him do so well before.

The League got the victory as they continue to be built up for the rumored match with New Day, but it was a much better use of Ziggler this week and there is potential here for the story to continue. In an interview for WWE.com (Below) Ziggler cut a fantastic, passionate promo that once again showcased his abilities.

3. Y2AJ No More

The thrown together tag team of Chris Jericho and AJ Styles wasn't top of the list for most Styles fans when he arrived on the scene in WWE, and after this week the abrupt bromance between two of the greatest wrestlers in the company is officially over, and the return of a heel run for Jericho has begun.

After being defeated in the match of the night against the New Day for the Tag Team Championships, Jericho took his frustrations out on his partner by hitting him with a Codebreaker, before making it clear that their team was over.

Jericho betrays his partner. Photo- WWE.com

Tension has been brewing between the two ever since the Royal Rumble, but it appeared those issues had been resolved following their match at Fast Lane, but after Y2J's actions on Raw, it is clear to see that this feud is far from over, and it could mean a re-match on the 'Grandest stage of them all.'

2. Dean Ambrose Makes A Statement

This Saturday will see Dean Ambrose take on Triple H for the WWE Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Roadblock, a match that could change the entire landscape of WrestleMania. So of course the WWE had the two interact on the final Raw before the show, and it was Ambrose who gained the upper hand!

Ambrose made it clear he wants the gold. Photo- WWE.com

After a passionate promo earlier on in the evening, Ambrose was in the main event taking on a familiar foe in the form of Bray Wyatt. When the Wyatt Family turned up to cause a DQ finish it looked as if Triple H was simply going to pick the bones of a beaten Ambrose, but the challenger hit Dirty Deeds and left the COO laying on the mat whilst he stood tall with the title.

Fans would certainly be shocked if Ambrose walks away from Roadblock as champion, but it would create a major twist as Mania approaches. On a separate note, it was certainly interesting to see Wyatt make it clear he's interested in the World Championship, especially since he has no feud currently, something to keep an eye on.

1. Sami Zayn On Raw!

Ole! Ole! Ole! Ole! That's right, NXT fan favorite, Sami Zayn finally made his full main-roster debut on Raw as he came to the aid of his friend, Neville and continued his fierce feud with Kevin Owens in what was the moment of the night.

Owens had began attacking Neville following their match, until the familiar music of Owens greatest rival hit and the WWE Universe exploded, as Zayn made his re-debut on Raw and immediately attacked his former best friend, saving Neville in the process.

Picking up where they left it. Photo- WWE.com

Zayn had been rumored to be making his move up to the main roster recently, and has been advertised for Roadblock, but it was still a fun surprise for the WWE Universe to see him, and it's going to be exciting to see how they use Zayn moving forward.

