5 Things Learned: 3/8/16 Raw Edition
Will Ambrose walk away as champion on Saturday? Photo- WWE.com

As we edge ever closer to WrestleMania 32 the WWE continues to pull out all the stops to ensure the interest is as high as possible, and with Roadblock this Saturday the pressure was on the company to deliver a stellar show, and they didn't disappoint. 

5. Neville Impresses 

Neville was one of NXT's greatest talents, the former NXT Champion did nothing but impress during his time in developmental and when he got called to the main roster the WWE Universe were excited to see what was in store for him. Sadly the answer to that question so far has been very little, but this week on Raw he once again proved how fantastic he really is. 

In a match with Intercontinental Champion, Kevin Owens, the high flying Englishmen produced a stunning performance, reminding everyone just how good of a worker he really is. The two men put on one of the matches of the night, with Neville coming as close as he could to beating the champion, and only getting defeated through a roll-up, whilst Owens had a handful of tights. 

With the current rumor regarding Owens' title match at WrestleMania being some form of multi-man match an impressive showing against the champion can't hurt Neville's chances of featuring in the match should it happen. Particularly if that match involves ladders. 

4. Dolph Ziggler's Back In The Bad Books 

Dolph Ziggler has a storied past with The Authority, and it was brought back again this week leading many fans to question what Ziggler's role could be come WrestleMania. A tweet sent out by the popular wrestler reminded fans of his victory over the group back at Survivor Series 2014, but he was forced to delete the message. 

The original tweet from Ziggler. Photo- @HEELZiggler
He followed that message with another stating; "Ugh. You've got to be kidding me." Clearly showing his frustrations at being made to delete his original post. Members of the WWE Universe had been discussing whether Ziggler was in trouble or would be punished by WWE, but instead it was used as a storyline on this weeks Raw. 

After a backstage altercation with Stephanie McMahon, Ziggler was put into a 3 on 1 handicap match with members of the League Of Nations and they put on an entertaining battle, with Ziggler playing the role of underdog that we have seen him do so well before. 

The League got the victory as they continue to be built up for the rumored match with New Day, but it was a much better use of Ziggler this week and there is potential here for the story to continue. In an interview for WWE.com (Below) Ziggler cut a fantastic, passionate promo that once again showcased his abilities. 