Finn Balor relinquishes WWE Universal Championship on RAW

Just 24 hours after defeating Seth Rollins at Summerslam to become the inaugural WWE Universal Champion, Finn Balor the 'Demon King' has been forced to relinquish the title due to an injury suffered during his match at the biggest party of the summer.

The injury was suffered as a result of the powerbomb from Seth Rollins into the barricade. Balor was in clear pain as soon as he hit the barricade and it is reported that he will be out for around six months.

This comes as a huge shock following Balor's recent debut on the main roster and instant push to the top of the ladder on Monday nights. Since debuting on RAW, Balor won a fatal-four way match and defeated Roman Reigns the same night before winning the brand new championship.

The new Universal Championship - Image Source: insidepulse.com

Online speculation

Many fans had been speculating on whether or not Finn was really injured, as he was spotted with his arm in a sling just hours after SummerSlam ended but he did not have his sling on during his appearance on Good Morning America the following morning. RAW General Manager Mick Foley confirmed the rumors on twitter last night as he stated that he and Stephanie McMahon 'jointly accept Finn Balor relinquishing his WWE Universal Championship'.

Who will be the new Universal Champion?

This means that we are already going to see a new WWE Universal Champion, and on Monday night's RAW, General Manager Mick Foley announced that there would be a series of matches that would culminate in a fatal-four way match on next week's RAW to crown the new Universal Champion.

The matches that took place on this week's RAW were Seth Rollins - Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens - Neville, Big Cass - Rusev and Roman Reigns - Chris Jericho with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Big Cass and Roman Reigns moving onto the fatal-four way match next Monday night.