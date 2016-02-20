San Antonio Spurs Top Los Angeles Lakers In Last Matchup Between Duncan And Kobe

Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan will never face off against each other again. Friday night was the last matchup between the two NBA legends and sure-fire Hall of Famers who have combined for ten championships. The two have also won a combined five NBA Finals MVPs and three regular season MVP awards.

Playing without All-Star Kawhi Leonard for the second night in a row, and a night after losing in the same arena to the Los Angeles Clippers, the San Antonio Spurs topped the Los Angeles Lakers 119-113. 

Tim Duncan During Shoot Around (USA Today)
Tim Duncan During Shootaround (USA Today) 

Spurs Too Much For Young Lakers 

San Antonio had seven players score in double-figures tonight, and were without arguably their best player in Leonard. Tim Duncan had 12 points and 13 boards. Tony Parker had 25 points on 9-16 from the field with six assists as well.