D'Angelo Russell Explodes As Los Angeles Lakers Top Brooklyn Nets
D'Angelo Russell exploded for 39 points on Tuesday night (Kelvin Kuo / USA TODAY Sports)

The Los Angeles Lakers went into their game on Tuesday night without Kobe Bryant and would go on to lose Lou Williams after he played just nine minutes. Yet, the Lakers had no problems turning to their young guys to run the show. This young Lakers team defeated the Brooklyn Nets 107-101 at the Staples Center on Tuesday night. 

D'Angelo Russell Shines 

After being reinserted into the starting lineup a few games back, D'Angelo Russell continues to get more and more comfortable running this offense. Tuesday night was the best performance of his young career by far. The rookie from Ohio State exploded against the Nets with a career-high and game-high 39 points, which is also a season high for any rookie in the NBA this season. 

Russell went 14-21 from the field, shot a blistering 8-12 from beyond the arc, and chipped in six boards with three assists in 35 minutes. Russell's 39 points were the most by a Lakers rookie since 1959 when Elgin Baylor dropped 55 points. For the second overall pick, this season has been up and down. He took a while to get used to the offense and his role playing alongside Kobe Bryant in the Mamba's farewell tour. Many people, including a ton of Laker fans, had D'Angelo labeled as a bust after just a few games into the season and jumped all over the front office for passing Jahlil Okafor up in the draft. 