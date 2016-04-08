Golden State Warriors Beat San Antonio Spurs, Become Second-Ever Team To 70 Wins
Photo: (USA Today)

The Golden State Warriors are one win closer to breaking the Bulls record. With four games left in the season, Golden State needed to win their remaining four games. 

The Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs 112-101 on Thursday night in another soldout game at Oracle Arena. Just 48 hours after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime in Oakland, the Warriors responded in a big way against the second best team in all of the NBA. 

Stephen Curry and the Warriors become just the second team in NBA history to get to 70 wins a season, joing Steve Kerr's Bulls team of the 90's, and also clinched home-court advantage throughout the playoffs with the victory over the Spurs. 

Win Number 70

70 wins. That is simply amazing. 

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 27 points on 11-19 from the field to go with five boards and nine dimes. Curry was just 3-7 from beyond the arc and also had a pair of steals in 36 minutes. Harrison Barnes had 21 points on 8-13 shooting with eight rebounds, while Draymond Green had 18 points on a 7-12 clip with six boards and seven dimes. 