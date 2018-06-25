NBA Awards Show 2018 Live Coverage: TV schedule, award finalists, and winners

Welcome to VAVEL USA's live coverage of the second annual 2018 NBA Awards Show. We will keep you up-to-date on when each award is announced, guest and musical performing, as well as other events that occur during the show. The NBA Awards Show is on Monday, June 25 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., with the show beginning at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. This year’s show will be hosted by actor, producer, and comedian Anthony Anderson, with musical performance by hip-hop artist Travis Scott. The awards show will honour this year’s NBA MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, as well as other award winners.

The NBA will also award Oscar Robertson for the Lifetime Achievement Award and Dikembe Mutombo for the Sager Strong Award.

Outside of end-of-season awards, fans also got to vote for this year’s Best Style, Dunk of the Year, Clutch Shot of the Year, Assist of the Year, Block of the Year, and Handle of the Year. The winners of each category will be finalists for the Play of the Year award.

Other awards to be handed out this evening include NBA Basketball Executive of the Year, NBA Sportsmanship Award, Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, and NBA Cares Community Assist Award.