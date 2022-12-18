Heat Overcome Deficit And Defeat Spurs In Mexico City Game

For the first time since 2019, the NBA returned to the Mexico City Arena and this time it was for the game between the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs.

The entire week in Mexico was a celebration, beginning with events at various locations throughout the city as well as the NBA G-League game between the Mexico City Capitanes and the Austin Spurs.

It was expected that many people would go to the Arena Ciudad de Mexico, and boy was it true since several hours before the start of the game there were long lines of people outside the complex.

The game was close from start to finish and despite the fact that the Spurs led for a large part of the game, it was the Heat who emerged victorious by a score of 111-101.

Spurs end

Even though San Antonio had five players in double figures, including Keldon Johnson's 22 points, they couldn't stop Miami's great fourth quarter in which they were outscored 31-17.

When Spurs player Devin Vassell was asked what happened in the fourth quarter at the post-game press conference, he revealed that communication and experience were lacking in order to close the game.

"We've got to communicate more, talk more. In the fourth quarter...I put it on myself because a couple of times I got back doored. Me being a leader, I've got to be more vocal, more disruptive.''

Butler and Adebayo lead the Heat

For their part, the Heat were led by Jimmy Butler's 26 points while Bam Adebayo posted a big double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Despite the fact that this game was agreed as if the Heat were the visiting team, the support of the Mexican fans was on their side from the tipoff.

Following the end of the game, Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra revealed that he loved the atmosphere in Mexico City.

"I think the environment in general was electric. This was fun! We played here five years ago and we loved it that's why we volunteered to do it again."

There is no doubt that the fans exceeded the expectations of the trip, registering a full house in the Mexico City arena with 20,160 fans in the place.