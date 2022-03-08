Victor Oladipo Makes Impressive Comeback

The Miami Heat are not only one of the contenders to make the NBA Finals this year, but they are also one of the most exciting teams to watch.

Erik Spoelstra's squad saw the return of Victor Oladipo to the floor after being absent with a quad tendon injury since April 2021.

The two-time All-Star came back against the Houston Rockets, a franchise that traded him to Miami last trade deadline, and played with a minutes restriction.

In just 15 minutes of play, 'Dipo' recorded 11 points while shooting 57% from the field with five rebounds.

Miami Heat G Tyler Herro spoke about the crowd's rousing applause on Oladipo upon checking into the game in the first quarter.

''The Oladipo chants were amazing,'' he said. ''I got a little goosebumps myself so I can only imagine what Vic was feeling.''

Timeline

During the offseason, Oladipo underwent his second surgical procedure in two years. In May he signed a one-year minimum deal in free agency with the Heat.

This was his first appearance since April 8 2021 after re-injuring his right quad against the Lakers.

"The moment was everything I wanted and more," Oladipo said after the game. "Every first time feels like the first time. You have butterflies. You care. You want to do well. You want to play well. You want to help the team win."