First round of NBA In Season Tournament

Adam Silver and his entire team have worked very seriously to bring forward a project that can attract much more casual fans who are interested in watching the NBA because of the attractiveness they offer . Not only because of the great novelty of changing the aesthetics of the courts, but also because we see an improved and renewed space in the regular season.
Having the significance of being regular season games means teams have to put themselves in gear to not give up games that could be essential to the final standings prior to the playoffs.
How does it work?
The tournament consists of six groups, three groups from each conference. A Champions League style draw has been made in which each group consists of 5 teams. It should be noted that during these matches, each team will have to play two games at home and the rest away.
The best team in the group and the second best team in the regular season of the conference qualify. A way to overcome hurdles and get to the quarterfinals where they will go to the semifinals and a final four for the final in Las Vegas. Adding competitiveness and excitement to make the tournament more attractive.
Groups
Western Conference
Group A
- Memphis Grizzlies
- Phoenix Suns
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Utah Jazz
- Portland Trail Blazers
Group B
- Denver Nuggets
- Los Angeles Clippers
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Dallas Mavericks
- Houston Rockets
Group C
- Sacramento Kings
- Golden State Warriors
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- San Antonio Spurs
Eastern Conference
Group A
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Atlanta Hawks
- Indiana Pacers
- Detroit Pistons
Pool B
- Milwaukee Bucks
- New York Knicks
- Miami Heat
- Washington Wizards
- Charlotte Hornets
Group C
- Boston Celtics
- Brooklyn Nets
- Toronto Raptors
- Chicago Bulls
- Orlando Magic
Tournament Dates
The first round will begin on November 3. The second round will be on November 10. The next round will be on Tuesday 14. The fifth round will be on November 21, the sixth on November 24 and the last one on November 28.
The quarterfinals will take place on December 4 and 5 and the semifinals and final on December 7 and 9. The elimination matches will be life or death and the final will be an additional match for the two participants who play it, totaling 83 matches in the regular season.
The winners will receive US$200,000 each and the semifinalists US$100,000 each. A large amount of money that motivates each player to play for the cup.
First day
- Portland Trail Blazers 115-113 Memphis Grizzlies
- Denver Nuggets 125-114 Dallas Mavericks
- Oklahoma City 139-141 Golden State Warriors
- Indiana Pacers 121-116 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Milwaukee Bucks 110-105 New York Knicks
- Miami Heat 121-114 Washington Wizards
- Chicago Bulls 107-109 Brooklyn Nets