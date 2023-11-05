First round of NBA In Season Tournament

Adam Silver and his entire team have worked very seriously to bring forward a project that can attract much more casual fans who are interested in watching the NBA because of the attractiveness they offer . Not only because of the great novelty of changing the aesthetics of the courts, but also because we see an improved and renewed space in the regular season.

JOKIC FROM DEEP AT THE 1H BUZZER 🎯



🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament

🏀 West Group B action on ESPN pic.twitter.com/w85jMr7vdQ - NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2023.

Having the significance of being regular season games means teams have to put themselves in gear to not give up games that could be essential to the final standings prior to the playoffs.

How does it work?

The tournament consists of six groups, three groups from each conference. A Champions League style draw has been made in which each group consists of 5 teams. It should be noted that during these matches, each team will have to play two games at home and the rest away.

The best team in the group and the second best team in the regular season of the conference qualify. A way to overcome hurdles and get to the quarterfinals where they will go to the semifinals and a final four for the final in Las Vegas. Adding competitiveness and excitement to make the tournament more attractive.

Groups

Western Conference

Group A

Memphis Grizzlies

Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Lakers

Utah Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers

Group B

Denver Nuggets

Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks

Houston Rockets

Group C

Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs

Eastern Conference

Group A

Philadelphia 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers

Atlanta Hawks

Indiana Pacers

Detroit Pistons

Pool B

Milwaukee Bucks

New York Knicks

Miami Heat

Washington Wizards

Charlotte Hornets

Group C

Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors

Chicago Bulls

Orlando Magic

Tournament Dates

The first round will begin on November 3. The second round will be on November 10. The next round will be on Tuesday 14. The fifth round will be on November 21, the sixth on November 24 and the last one on November 28.

The quarterfinals will take place on December 4 and 5 and the semifinals and final on December 7 and 9. The elimination matches will be life or death and the final will be an additional match for the two participants who play it, totaling 83 matches in the regular season.

The winners will receive US$200,000 each and the semifinalists US$100,000 each. A large amount of money that motivates each player to play for the cup.

First day