First round of NBA In Season Tournament
NBA in Season Tournament / Fuente: NBA

Adam Silver and his entire team have worked very seriously to bring forward a project that can attract much more casual fans who are interested in watching the NBA because of the attractiveness they offer . Not only because of the great novelty of changing the aesthetics of the courts, but also because we see an improved and renewed space in the regular season.

Having the significance of being regular season games means teams have to put themselves in gear to not give up games that could be essential to the final standings prior to the playoffs.

How does it work?

The tournament consists of six groups, three groups from each conference. A Champions League style draw has been made in which each group consists of 5 teams. It should be noted that during these matches, each team will have to play two games at home and the rest away.

The best team in the group and the second best team in the regular season of the conference qualify. A way to overcome hurdles and get to the quarterfinals where they will go to the semifinals and a final four for the final in Las Vegas. Adding competitiveness and excitement to make the tournament more attractive.

Groups

Western Conference

Group A

Group B

Group C

Eastern Conference

Group A

  • Philadelphia 76ers
  • Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Atlanta Hawks
  • Indiana Pacers
  • Detroit Pistons

Pool B

  • Milwaukee Bucks
  • New York Knicks
  • Miami Heat
  • Washington Wizards
  • Charlotte Hornets

Group C

  • Boston Celtics
  • Brooklyn Nets
  • Toronto Raptors
  • Chicago Bulls
  • Orlando Magic

Tournament Dates

The first round will begin on November 3. The second round will be on November 10. The next round will be on Tuesday 14. The fifth round will be on November 21, the sixth on November 24 and the last one on November 28.

The quarterfinals will take place on December 4 and 5 and the semifinals and final on December 7 and 9. The elimination matches will be life or death and the final will be an additional match for the two participants who play it, totaling 83 matches in the regular season.

The winners will receive US$200,000 each and the semifinalists US$100,000 each. A large amount of money that motivates each player to play for the cup.

First day

