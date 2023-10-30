Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards Preview: Porzingis Returns to Capital One Arena

Kristaps Porzingis returns to his former team accompanied by the Boston Celtics, the second place team in the Eastern Conference faces the eighth place team. An interesting clash between both teams that are fighting for a ticket to the playoffs and that the victory will bring them closer to their goal.

Where do they play?

The Capital One Arena will host this regular season game, located in the city of Washington D.C., United States. Since December 2, 1997 it has been the home of the Washington Wizards, has a capacity of 20,356 spectators and cost 507 million dollars to build.

Wikipedia



How are both teams doing?

The Boston team started the new tournament well, this year they are again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a good start of the 2023-2024 season, with 2 games won and 0 lost they are in second place in the eastern conference. Their last game was on October 27, 2023 and resulted in a 119-111 win against Miami Heat at TD Garden and thus won their second game of the season. They come in as the underdogs to win the game, but they could pull off the upset and win the matchup because they are a good Eastern Conference team and because of the experience their players have.

On the other hand, the Washington Wizards had a good start of the regular season, with 1 game won and 1 lost they settled in the 8th place of the western conference. Last season they were not able to enter the playoffs, they made several changes in the team and hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly to the playoffs. Their last game was on October 28th against the Memphis Grizzlies, where the Washington Wizards won 113-106 at the Capital One Arena and in that way Washington Wizards got their first win of the tournament. They come in as favorites to win this game and take the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game as they will be playing at home and their fans will be able to support them.

What time and where to watch Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards?

The game will not be broadcast on television in Mexico. It will only be streamed on NBA League Pass. The game starts at 5:00 PM (CDMX) and you can't miss it.

Background

Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards have faced each other on several occasions. In the last 5 meetings, the Washington Wizards have won only once and the other 4 times the winners were Boston Celtics.

Last meeting

The last time these two teams met was on March 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena, in that game the Washington Wizards won 130-111. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds which we expect to happen again today.

Referees

The referee designation for today's game is as follows:

Team Manager: Bill Kennedy (#55).

Referee: Kevin Cutler (#34).

Referee: Jenna Schroeder (#84).

Replay Center: Karl Lane, Dedric Taylor and Phenizee Ransom.



Players to watch

Kyle Kuzma (#33): he is considered the best player on his team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averaged 23 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1 assist per game respectively, he is very important for the offense and has a lot of weight in the team.

Jayson Tatum (#0): he is one of the best players in the league, he will be key in the offensive attack, in the season he has averaged 28 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. His experience will be of utmost importance and he should lead the team to victory.