Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

When is Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C., United States

Time: 8pm ET

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
Injury Report - Hawks

Ahead of their next game against the Wizards tomorrow night, Atlanta released their initial injury report and there are no surprises. Rookies Kobe Bufkin and Mouhamed Gueye remain on it and no one else. Reminder, the Hawks could have a surprise addition, but with two days rest since the last game, I think that's unlikely. 
Atlanta Hawks aim for second win

Atlanta now travels to Washington and aims to get its second win over the division rival and get back above .500. The Hawks have had an insane offensive output and now face arguably the worst defense in the NBA. All eyes will be on the adjustments the Hawks will make on defense after two terrible performances against Brooklyn and Indiana.

Washington is not a good team, but they have competent scorers like Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma and both can test the Hawks' defense. 

Injury Report - Wizards

 

The Wizards will be without Ryan Rollins and Delon Wright, both injured.

Eastern Conference - Wizards

The Wizards, in the same Conference, are in 14th place, with two wins and 12 losses, above the Pistons, who have two wins and 13 losses, as well as below the Bulls, with five wins and 11 losses, and the Hornets, with five wins and nine losses.
Wizards:

The Wizards, just a month into the season, are already drifting further and further away from the Play-In zone. With just two wins in thirteen games, the squad seems to have understood that the year will be one of rebuilding, and that results will be hard to come by this year. This is reflected in the franchise's campaign and performances.

In addition to the loss to the Bucks, the Washington Wizards have suffered four more defeats. The first was on Monday (13), 111-107 against the Raptors. On Wednesday (15), they lost 130-117 to the Mavericks. On Friday (17), by 120 to 99, the defeat came to the Knicks and, closing the account, by 117 to 114, the defeat came to the Hornets.

AtlantaHawks

The Hawks are starting the year with good times and bad. The team has won four in a row, but has also lost three in a row, leaving the franchise in ninth place in the East, in the Play-In qualifying zone. Very dependent on Trae Young, Atlanta oscillates between great games and unrecognizable displays. Always playing high-scoring games, defensive consistency is currently the team's biggest weakness, and they need to make these adjustments if they want something different in 23/24.

In their last game, for example, against the Nets, the final score was 147-145, and before that, they lost 157-152 against the Pacers. Defense wins championships, and the way the Hawks play, defense doesn't seem to be a priority.

Atlanta won its matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and entered Thanksgiving with a winning streak. Atlanta needed this win after a string of three consecutive losses and will now try to capitalize on this victory. 

An eye on the game

The teams take the court at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C., United States. The orange ball goes up at 8pm ET this Saturday (25).

In another clash between Eastern Conference teams, the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) head to the American capital to face the weak Wizards (2-13). Still a little unstable in the competition, there's nothing like a quieter game to keep them in the playoff zone, while the home side are trying unsuccessfully to get their season back on track.

They've lost eight games in a row and have played poor basketball so far.

Welcome to the Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks live stream

Hello, basketball fans! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Washington Wizards on one side. On the other side is the Atlanta Hawks. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
