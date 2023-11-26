Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks live streaming
Injury Report - Hawks
Atlanta Hawks aim for second win
Washington is not a good team, but they have competent scorers like Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma and both can test the Hawks' defense.
Injury Report - Wizards
The Wizards will be without Ryan Rollins and Delon Wright, both injured.
Eastern Conference - Wizards
Wizards:
In addition to the loss to the Bucks, the Washington Wizards have suffered four more defeats. The first was on Monday (13), 111-107 against the Raptors. On Wednesday (15), they lost 130-117 to the Mavericks. On Friday (17), by 120 to 99, the defeat came to the Knicks and, closing the account, by 117 to 114, the defeat came to the Hornets.
AtlantaHawks
In their last game, for example, against the Nets, the final score was 147-145, and before that, they lost 157-152 against the Pacers. Defense wins championships, and the way the Hawks play, defense doesn't seem to be a priority.
Atlanta won its matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and entered Thanksgiving with a winning streak. Atlanta needed this win after a string of three consecutive losses and will now try to capitalize on this victory.
An eye on the game
In another clash between Eastern Conference teams, the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) head to the American capital to face the weak Wizards (2-13). Still a little unstable in the competition, there's nothing like a quieter game to keep them in the playoff zone, while the home side are trying unsuccessfully to get their season back on track.
They've lost eight games in a row and have played poor basketball so far.
Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C., United States
Time: 8pm ET
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil