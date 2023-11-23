Preview Miami Heat vs New York Knicks: duel for the last In-Season Tournament ticket

Madison Square Garden will host one of the most interesting duels of the NBA In-Season Tournament between the Heat and the Knicks for one of the last spots in the championship playoffs. A very interesting duel is expected between both teams and especially baskets from any part of the court with a good fight between Julius Randle and Bam Adebayo in the paint, while Jimmy Butler and Jalen Brunson will try to be key by scoring the most points possible. Those from Miami arrive with a record of 2 wins and 0 losses in the In-Season Tournament, while those from New York have a record of 1 win and 1 loss. The Knicks arrive after a victory against the Wizards by a score of 120 to 99, while the Heat won on the road against the Hornets by 111 to 105.

Players to follow?

Players to watch are Jimmy Butler of the Heat and Julius Randle of the Knicks.

Julius Randle, the New York forward, is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders with an average of 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game per game. The Knicks figure has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Jalen Brunson and Michael Robinson. The forward's connection with players like RJ Barrett, Josh Hart and Immanuel Quickley will be essential to meet New York's objectives. Randle will look to be the team's leading scorer and will make the Knicks look to fight for a spot in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

NBA

On the other hand, Jimmy Butler, the Miami guard is the Heat's top figure and finished last season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game . The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after having been considered one of the starters for the all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is bringing fruit to a team full of spotlights and hoping to get back to a conference final.

Other figures to follow in this game are Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson for the Knicks, while for the Heat there are Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Hero.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at Madison Square Garden located in New York City, this stage will be the venue for this duel of the Group Stage of the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023. This stadium has capacity for 19,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1968.

The duel between Heat and Knicks will take place on Friday, November 24 with the following times in different countries:

6:30 p.m. in Mexico

7:30 p.m. in the United States (ET)

7:30 p.m. in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

8:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela

9:30 p.m. in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

01:30 hours in Spain

The Heat's great moment places them as the big favorites and it is expected that they will achieve victory by taking advantage of the good rhythm, however, the Knicks are a well-managed team and they will want to get their second victory in the competition and reach the last date with great possibilities.

All information on the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through the VAVEL signal.