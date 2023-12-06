All the Smoke | More than Showtime

In a seismic move, the powerhouse NBA podcast, All the Smoke, orchestrated by the dynamic duo Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, is set to redefine its trajectory by joining forces with Meadowlark Media and DraftKings Network, marking a significant shift from its roots at Showtime. With nearly 1 million subscribers and a top-20 rank on major audio platforms, the show's influence is undeniable.

14 years ago the “We Believe” Warriors smacked the #1 seed Mavs in the playoffs... Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson had a legendary postgame celebration 😂



(via All The Smoke)



pic.twitter.com/Git04GMf1y — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) May 3, 2021

This podcast, known for its brash authenticity, is not merely a talk show; it's a cultural phenomenon transcending basketball, featuring raw discussions on topics ranging from social justice to music. Barnes expressed enthusiasm about the transition, stating, "Now, in partnership with Dan, Meadowlark, and DraftKings, we can work together to level up and deliver an unrivaled slate of basketball content."

The addition of the comedic prowess and experience of Amin Elhassan and Dan Le Batard promises a fresh, entertaining dynamic to the show. Amin and Charlotte Wilder's digital basketball show, part of the DraftKings Network, adds to the star-studded lineup.

“If you love basketball, you don’t do this deal.” @DarthAmin and @TheWilderThings look at the potential motives behind the Adelson family’s near $3.5 billion purchase in a majority stake of the Mavs while allowing Mark Cuban to maintain control over basketball operations.… pic.twitter.com/jLcUAluVpD — Oddball w/ Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder (@oddballhoops) November 30, 2023

Is This the End of Showtime Basketball?

The move leaves questions about the fate of Showtime's basketball family, including Rachel Nichols, DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce. The new partnership hints at more than just a podcast; All the Smoke is set to evolve into a production house, expanding its influence across diverse content. With DraftKings handling ad sales, the show's distribution dynamics are set to change, challenging the existing landscape. As Showtime sold Bellator and Paramount Global explores a sale, All the Smoke's migration indicates the ever-evolving nature of the sports media landscape.

As All the Smoke ventures into this new chapter starting January 2024, the basketball world awaits, poised for an unrivaled experience that promises to be more than just Showtime.

Stay tuned for the evolution of All the Smoke under the Meadowlark umbrella, as it navigates a path that goes beyond conventional sports podcasts.