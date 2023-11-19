NBA: Toronto Raptors 142-113 Detroit Pistons

Precious Achiuwa #5 of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket during the game against the Detroit Pistons on November 19, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images)

Pascal Siakam led his team in a dominant display to overcome the Detroit Pistons on the back of two defeats.

The Cameroonian scored 23 points and had six assists and seven rebounds for the Raptors who won by 29 points.





Gradey Dick #1 of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket during the game against the Detroit Pistons on November 19, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Despite the Pistons' loss, Cade Cunningham and Stanley Umude scored a combined 37 points on the court and caught nine rebounds.

Story of the game:

Jakob Poeltl opened the scoring 16 seconds into the game with a lay-up and set the tone for the remainder of the first quarter.

The Raptors extended their lead early on with a flurry of shots from Dennis Schroder and OG Anunoby to put Toronto 12 points ahead at the end of the first quarter.

Dennis Schroder #17 of the Toronto Raptors drives to the basket during the game against the Detroit Pistons on November 19, 2023 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The second quarter started as the first had ended with Precious Achiuwa scoring a driving lay-up from a Scottie Barnes assist.

Despite the Pistons' attempt to narrow the score heading into the break, Barnes’ two three-pointers in the space of two minutes left Detroit in a difficult position.

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons (C) drives to the basket between Scottie Barnes #4 and O.G. Anunoby #3 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of the game at Scotiabank Arena on November 19, 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

At the end of the first half, Toronto comfortably led the game 69-45 with Barnes and Schroder scoring a combined 28 points.

The Pistons only had a 38% field goal percentage after the opening two quarters compared to the Raptors who had 53%.

A brilliant third quarter from Pascal Siakam kept the Pistons far ahead of Monty Williams’ struggling side.

James Wiseman #13 of the Detroit Pistons puts up a shot over Scottie Barnes #4 of the Toronto Raptors during the second half of the game at Scotiabank Arena on November 19, 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

The Raptors continued to remain ahead for the rest of the game with higher rebounds, steals, blocks and field goal percentage.

Detroit had a total of 17 turnovers throughout the game as they struggled to keep possession.

The Raptors spent the entire game in front and scored 14 points in a row at one point to further dishearten the visiting team.

Dennis Schroder #17 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles down the court against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of the game at Scotiabank Arena on November 19, 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

Poeltl and Ausar Thompson both made ten rebounds each to help their teams try to maintain control.

This result leaves Detroit bottom of the Eastern Conference and Toronto currently remains 11th closing in on the Nets and Hawks.