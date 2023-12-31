Preview Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: revenge

Two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the second place in the conference takes on the seventh. An interesting confrontation between both teams that met in the postseason of the Play-in tournament and that will define the best team.

Where do they play?

The Fiserv Forum will host the regular season game, located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Since August 26, 2018, it has been the home of the Milwaukee Bucks, construction cost $524 million and has a capacity of 17,500 spectators.

Wikipedia

How do both teams arrive?

The Indiana team is progressing well in the tournament, this year they are again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 season, with 17 games won and 14 lost, they are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Their last game was on December 30, 2023 and resulted in a 140-126 victory against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and thus won another game in the season. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks are doing well in the regular season, with 24 games won and 8 lost, they established themselves in second place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first phase of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on December 29 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Milwaukee Bucks won 119-111 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and thus the Milwaukee Bucks achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Monday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.

Where to watch and what time does Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks play?

The game will not be broadcast on television for Mexico. It will only be streamed on NBA League Pass. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX) and you can't miss it.

Background

Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks have faced each other on several occasions. In the last 5 meetings, the Indiana Pacers have won only once and on 4 other occasions the winners were the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last confrontation

The last time these two teams met was on December 13, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum, in that game the Milwaukee Bucks won 140 to 126. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds, which we hope will happen again today.

Referees

The refereeing appointment for today's game is as follows:

Crew Chief: James Williams (#60).

Referee: Karl Lane (#77).

Referee: Brandon Schwab (#86).

Playback Center: John Goble, Natalie Sago and Sha'Rae Mitchell.



Players to watch

Tyrese Haliburton (#0): the point guard has surprised everyone by putting in several NBA star performances. He will be key in the offensive attack. This season he has managed to average 25.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 12.1 assists per game. His experience will be of utmost importance and he must lead the team to victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34): Known as “The Greek Freak”, the two-time MVP and NBA champion in 2021. In the 2023-2024 regular season he has averaged 30.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per match respectively, is very important for the offense and has a lot of weight on the team.