Preview Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards: Eastern Conference fight

Two high-quality teams face off, the fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference faces the eleventh. An interesting confrontation between both teams that has become a match with a lot of history and that will begin with the card on the last day of the year.

Where do they play?

The Capital One Arena will be the venue for this regular season game, located in the city of Washington D.C., United States. Since December 2, 1997, it has been the home of the Washington Wizards, it has a capacity of 20,356 spectators and its construction cost 507 million dollars.

How do both teams arrive?

The Atlanta team is advancing well in the tournament, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference and looking to advance to the tournament finals. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 season, with 12 games won and 19 lost, they established themselves in eleventh place in the Eastern Conference. Their last game was on December 29 against the Sacramento Kings, where the Atlanta Hawks lost 117 to 110 at State Farm Arena and thus the Atlanta Hawks suffered another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.

On the other hand, the Washington Wizards are doing poorly in the regular season, with 6 games won and 25 lost, they established themselves in fourteenth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they were out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can enter the postseason. Their last game was on December 29 against the Brooklyn Nets, where the Washington Wizards won 110-104 at the Capital One Arena and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.

Where to watch and what time does Atlanta Hawks vs Washington Wizards play?

The game will be streamed on NBA League Pass. The game starts at 15:00 (ET) and you can't miss it.

Background

The Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards have faced each other on several occasions. In the last 5 confrontations, the Washington Wizards have achieved victory twice and on another 3 occasions the winners were the Atlanta Hawks.

Last confrontation

The last time these two teams met was on December 23, 2023 at the Capital One Arena, in that game the Atlanta Hawks won 130 to 111. That matchup was very even in points and rebounds, which we hope will happen again on Sunday.

Referees

The refereeing appointment for today's game is as follows:

Crew Chief: Bill Kennedy (#55).

Referee: Kevin Cutler (#34).

Referee: Jenna Schroeder (#84).

Breeding Center: Karl Lane, Dedric Taylor and Phenizee Ransom.

Players to watch

Trae Young (#11): known as “Ice Trae”, the player recognized as one of the best players in the 2018 Draft and one of the best shooters in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he has averaged 27.9 points, 3 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game respectively, he is very important for the offense and has a lot of weight on the team.

Kyle Kuzma (#33): The 28-year-old will be key in the offensive attack, in the 2023-2024 season he has been very good and has surprised a lot by averaging 22.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists so far. His experience will be of utmost importance and he must lead the team to victory.