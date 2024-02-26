Those from Sacramento receive the Heat at the Golden 1 Center in search of continuing to add victories and take advantage of the good moment to climb positions and try to get into the Top 5 of the Western Conference. Likewise, the Heat arrive with the same objective of seeking a victory that puts them among the best in the Eastern Conference.

A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of fans as it is a duel between two teams in the same position in their respective conference and with high possibilities of being one of the best on each side of the league. The Kings are in seventh place in the West with a record of 32 wins and 23 losses, while the Heat are in eighth place in the East with 31 wins and 25 losses. Both teams will look for a victory that brings them closer to the first places and climb to playoff positions. This game features several stars such as Jimmy Butler, Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo and more.

NBA

Players to follow?

The players to watch are Domantas Sabonis for the Kings and Jimmy Butler of the Heat.



Domantas Sabonis, the power forward from Sacramento, is one of the great figures of the Kings. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging a double-double of 18.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. The Kings star will begin his second full season with Sacramento and will continue looking for the team to be a protagonist in the NBA and fight for a title. Sabonis will look to take advantage of the Kings' renewed roster and add his play to that of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter so that Sacramento is in the playoffs in consecutive years. The Lithuanian will seek to continue being the face of the Kings franchise and be the team's offensive and defensive leader.



On the other hand, Jimmy Butler, the Miami forward is the Heat's top figure and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. The Heat star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after having been considered one of the starters for the all-star game, this was considered one of the great players of the season and postseason for their good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Tyler Hero, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry is bringing fruit to a team full of spotlights and hoping to get back to a conference final.

Other important figures in this game are De'Aaron Fox and Kevin Huerter for the Kings, as well as Bam Adebayo and Jaime Jaquez Jr. for Miami.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Golden 1 Center located in the city of Sacramento, in this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 17,600 fans and was inaugurated in 2016.

The duel between Kings and Heat will take place on Monday, February 26 with the following times in different countries:

21 hours in Mexico

22 hours in the United States (ET)

22 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

23 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

00 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

04 hours in Spain

The Kings are the big favorite as they have a better moment within the squad and because they have the home team, however, in the only other confrontation between both squads, the Heat won at home by a score of 115 to 106 and they will want to add a visiting victory, which can be important and they will want to achieve this to improve in the competition.

All information on the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through the VAVEL signal.