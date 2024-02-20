Those from Cleveland host the Magic at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse looking to continue adding victories and take advantage of the good moment to remain at the top of the Eastern Conference. The Magic arrives after having a rebuilding project with a base of young players who want to show improvements day by day and who have improved year after year.

On the other hand, the Cavs arrive at a great time and are looking to snatch first place in the conference from the Bucks with a streak of 3 consecutive victories, while the Magic seem to have found a better rhythm and want to go directly to the Playoffs of the Eastern Conference. A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of the fans as it is a duel between the two worst teams in the league and both know that a victory against their rival is of utmost importance to raise the spirit of the group.

This game features several young stars such as Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and more. Cleveland arrives with a record of 36 wins and 17 losses, which keeps them as one of the best teams in the championship, on the other hand the Magic is in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 30 wins and 25 losses.

NBA

Players to follow?

The players to watch are Paolo Banchero for the Magic and Donovan Mitchell of the Cavaliers.

Paolo Banchero, the power forward from Orlando, is the young figure of the Magic and he will begin his second season in the NBA with great spotlights as he was the winner of last season's rookie of the year award. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader and best scorer with an average of 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Magic star is back on the court and will look to take advantage of Orlando's youth to continue developing his game in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the best players in the league and continue to shine on his way in the NBA. Without a doubt, the power forward's connection with Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony will be vital to generating victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting of the campaign.

On the other hand, Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland forward, is one of the team's great figures and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Cavs' offensive leaders with an average of 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The figure of the Cavaliers comes into this new season looking to get the team into the playoffs and reach a conference final with great young talent to become a competitive team. The point guard's connection with players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will be essential to meet Cleveland's objectives. Mitchell will be the one who will attract all the spotlight and that will help take the pressure off of the promising youngsters.

Other important figures in this game are Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. for the Magic, as well as Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen for Cleveland.

This will be the last time that both teams face each other this season and, without a doubt, it is a very interesting duel to follow closely between two projects that chose to rebuild years ago, Cleveland has a greater advantage by having 2 victories in 3 duels this season.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse located in the city of Cleveland, in this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1994.

The duel between Magic and Cavs will take place on Thursday, February 22 with the following times in different countries:

18 hours in Mexico

19 hours in the United States (ET)

19 hours in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

20 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

21 hours in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

01 hours in Spain

The Cavs are the big favorites as they have a better moment within the squad, compared to the Orlando squad, however, the Magic are showing improvements and will want to add a victory at home, which can be important and they will want to achieve this to improve in the competition and get among the top 5 in the conference.

All information on the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through the VAVEL signal.