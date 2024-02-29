Boston Celtics

The safest bet for a potential champion this season is the Celtics. They have had nothing short of a stellar season so far. They currently have a 46-12 record, a record which makes them not only the best team in the Eastern Conference but the entire NBA. A lot of fans and pundits are discussing the Celtics’ starting five as one of the best we have seen in years. Led by superstar MVP candidate Jayson Tatum averaging 27 points per game, it is only one part of this team's amazing quality. With a backcourt of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White and Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis joining Tatum at the front, it is clear to see why the Celtics are doing so well this season. However, there are still some questions over whether this team can hold their nerve in the postseason, with this franchise being notorious for struggling in the playoffs. This particularly came to light last season, after losing the Eastern Conference Finals 4-3 to the Heat with yet another game-seven loss at home. However, the quality they have in all areas of the court this season could mean that the Celtics finally end their long wait for a championship this season.

Boston Celtics C Kristaps Porzinigs high fives teammate Jayson Tatum in the first quarter. The Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 117-99. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are one of the most exciting teams in the league this year. With an average age of just 22.6 in their typical starting five, it makes them the youngest team in the NBA, and they are stacked with talent. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already a superstar. The point guard has an incredible average of 31.2 points per game, the third-highest in the league. At only 25 years of age too, Shai is going to have a long career of success. OKC also has the benefit of the return of Chet Holmgren this season. The 21-year-old center was selected with the second pick in the 2022 season but missed his debut season due to injury. In what is technically now his rookie season, he has averaged 17.1 points and 7.8 rebounds a game, incredible stats for a rookie that has him right up there in rookie of the year conversations. These two stars paired with all the young talent they have on their roster means not only are they contenders this year, but for many years to come also.

The Oklahoma City Thunder talks to the media after the game against the Houston Rockets on February, 2024 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)

Denver Nuggets

It is almost impossible to ignore the current champions when debating who will win the championship this year. The Nuggets have made sure to build on their season last season and have continued their winning ways so far. Led by superstar and former MVP Nikola Jokic, it is no surprise that the Nuggets have 40 wins already this season, placing them third in a very competitive Western Conference. Although some may argue that the first place in the west Minnesota Timberwolves are more likely winners of a championship this year, this Nuggets side knows what it takes to win a championship. The experience of players such as Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Aaron Gordon paired with Jokic is a combination that will always succeed at the highest level. Although the franchise has not been as impressive as they were last year, the success that this team has already achieved is the perfect set-up for postseason success. It would be astounding if the Nuggets are not at least reaching the latter stages of the Playoffs this year.