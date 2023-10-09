San Francisco with a steady, perfect and overwhelming pace over Dallas

San Francisco scored 42 points against the Cowboys' defense, which had been one of the best defenses of the season and ended up showing the decline of the Cowboys' offense, allowing only 10 points.

The first quarter would begin with the locals on offense, first play of only 3 yards, but it would be noticed that the game would be complicated for Dallas that in that first play they would commit a hand tackle penalty to the opponent's face shield and giving the first opportunity for the 49ers who did not waste and after 7 plays and 75 yards they would make their first touchdown with a pass from Brock Purdy to George Little, successful kick by Moody.

Dallas' first opportunity on offense, with Dak Prescott at the helm, would go for zero, after just 3 plays and 1 yard run, they would give the ball back to Purdy and company. The next two possessions of both teams would end without generating danger and without gaining any points, reaching the third possession of the visitors and after a 4-yard play Tony Pollard would make a fumble recovering Kevin Givens for San Francisco.

Two plays and 14 yards later, the Bay Area team lost the ball and Dallas recovered it at the hands of Jourdan Lewis, giving the offense one more chance to tie the game.s offense had a chance to tie the score, which would not happen because after 3 plays and only 2 yards, the Lone Star team would give possession back to the home team. San Francisco and its great offense would only need a 38-yard pass play by Purdy for Kittle's second touchdown and extend its advantage at home in a quiet way.

The Cowboys with a new opportunity on offense, going 78 yards in 11 plays and putting in play their most important men like Lamb and Pollard managed to score a touchdown on a pass from Prescott to KaVonta Turpin and thus shorten the score. That touchdown only achieved that the 49ers were placed in serious mode and got one more Touchdown in their favor and placed 21-7, score that would not move more in the first half and so both teams would go to the break.

SECOND HALF

The Dallas Cowboys would receive the ball for the second half, having the first possession and covering 39 yards in 6 plays, they would not be able to reach the red zone, much less the end zone, and would have to settle for a field goal by their kicker Brandon Aubrey. First chance for the home offense in this second half and the Bay with a powerful and fast attack in 7 plays they scored another touchdown, going 75 yards and after the successful extra point they would put the score at 28-10.

Dak and his offense went on the attack, three plays later and was intercepted for the first time in the game on a pass intended for Brandin Cooks and intercepted by Tashaun Gibson Sr, giving him an opportunity to extend the scoreboard for the locals, who without any hesitation would score again 7 points for the score of 35-10, and his third touchdown pass from the San Francisco Quarterback.

The Cowboys once again on the attack against the best defense in the league that gave no respite to anyone or opportunity, two pass plays by Prescott and a throw to Michael Gallup that would be intercepted by Warner and that would once again give possession to the 49ers offense. Purdy and company mercilessly attacking a defense that was more than worn out and tired, that did not get any respite after the null help of its inoperative offense and that allowed 7 more points to turn into a beating. 42-10 on the scoreboard and the game was more than solved.

Little and nothing from the Dallas offense, but one more opportunity to try to score points, three plays later and 33 yards traveled and Dakota Prescott would throw to Cooks and would get one more interception, his third in the game, Burks would now be in charge of that honor, putting San Francisco back on offense. After this, neither team seemed to want to hurt the other with little or nothing from either team, the game would conclude at Levi's, leaving the San Francisco 49ers as division leaders with five wins and zero losses and the Dallas Cowboys with three wins and two losses.

UPCOMING MATCHES (Week 6)

The Bay Area team will face the Cleveland Browns (2-2) on Sunday, October 15 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, while the Lone Star team will visit Sofi Stadium on Monday night prime time to face the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2).