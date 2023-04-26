2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Siegenthaler helps Devils to Game 4 victory over Rangers

Jonas Siegenthaler had a goal and an assist as the New Jersey Devils defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round series at Madison Square Garden.

The series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 scheduled for Thursday night in Newark. The road team has won all four games in the series.

Jack Hughes and Ondrej Palat scored the Devils other goals and Akira Schmid made 22 saves.

"We were really focused on our own game, focused on what we were doing", Hughes said. "That was a really good performance by us in the defensive zone and in the neutral zone in slowing them down. We got enough offense to win the game too."

Schmid joined Chris Terreri as the only rookie goaltenders to win their first two career playoff starts. Terreri's two wins came in 1990.

"The defense in front is taking away sticks and our forwards are blocking shots, so that's made my life easier", he said. "It's been an amazing job the last two games."

Vincent Trocheck scored New York's only goal while Igor Shesterkin stopped 20 shots.

The Rangers scored only two goals combined in Games 3 and 4 after putting up 10 in the first two games.

"Not good enough ... not even close to good", said head coach Gerard Gallant. "It was better in Game 3. We asked for something and sometimes when you ask, it doesn't happen, but it was real disappointing to watch that."

Devils shut down Rangers for second straight game, get just enough offense to win Game 4

Hughes gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead 2:50 into the game, stuffing a wrist shot inside the right post while skating right at Shesterkin on a breakaway.

Jack Hughes of New Jersey scores on New York goaltender Igor Shesterkin to open the scoring in Game 4/Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Schmid came up big as he saved a deflection from the slot by Alexis Lafreniere seconds before Siegenthaler led Hughes with a backhand clearing attempt to center ice.

"I think we were playing hard, I mean, their first goal was sitting in the crease in their end, and it looked like it was going to be 1-0 us and they get a break", Trocheck said.

"Hughes in the neutral zone, they get flip for a breakaway, and you give him a breakaway he's probably going to score. We just need to get a few more chances and bear down."

Still trailing by a single goal entering the third period, New York tied the game when Trocheck scored from a rebound. Chris Kreider's backhand from the hashmarks was stopped by Schmid before Trocheck put home a wrist shot inside the right post.

Siegenthaler scored what turned out to be the eventual game-winning goal with a snap shot from the left faceoff circle. Nico Hischier threaded the needle on a pass from along the right-wing half boards to find the New Jersey defenseman.

"I saw that little hole and just tried to jump in there", Siegenthaler said. "[Hischier] made the incredible play to me, and so I just tried to shoot it low blocker and it went in."

Palat scored an empty-netter with 26 seconds left for the 3-1 final.

"We've taken a couple of really good steps", said Devils forward Erik Haula. "That Game 3 was really good for us as a whole, learning how hard it is to win, what you need to do to win, and same thing in Game 4. We stuck with it, and everyone is doing the right things."