USA vs France Live Stream Updates, Commentary and Scores from the SheBelieves Cup 2018

The USWNT attack has improved significantly since the start of 2017, with Megan Rapinoe healthy, Alex Morgan back in the United States and Mallory Pugh coming into her own. The United States has a variety of weapons at their disposal. Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe are free kick specialists who threaten on every foul or corner. Pugh and Morgan have offensive finesse to finish from distance or in close. Julie Ertz found her attacking prowess in 2017 and excels on balls played in the air. Based on the performance by England and Germany in their most recent matches against France, there will be plenty of opportunities for the offensive strength of the USWNT to be put into full effect.

Megan Rapinoe and Lindsey Horan discuss a free kick opportunity in the 1-0 victory over Germany at the 2018 SheBelieves Cup. | Photo: Jamie Sabau - Getty Images

In the matchup last year in Washington DC, the French side used their blazing speed on offense to take advantage of the 3-back defensive scheme being tested by Jill Ellis. The mix of Taylor Smith (Washington Spirit), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals FC) and Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars) will be tasked with containing the speed. There were times in the match against Germany that forward Svenja Huth found space in behind the United States defensive line, so cutting out that option will be necessary to contain the French attack.

France's new manager Corinne Diacre has been having a bad time of her new job after taking over for Olivier Echouafni. France's poor performance at the 2017 UEFA Women's Euro led to a change in leadership, but after rattling off four wins to start her time as manager the results have slipped. 2017 ended for France with a 4-0 loss to Germany and a 0-0 tie against Sweden. 2018 started with a 1-1 draw with Italy which was followed up by the 4-1 loss to England on Thursday. The 2019 Women's World Cup is 15 months away and France will be hosting the tournament, so they need to produce better results in 2018 to build confidence. They have slipped from third to sixth in the FIFA rankings since the 2017 SheBelieves Cup.

USWNT manager Jill Ellis has decided to roll with Allyssa Naeher in goal, and she settled back into the 4-back formation after testing out a 3-back defense at the last SheBelieves Cup. Stanford defender Tierna Davidson performed admirably in her start at central defense alongside North Carolina Courage defender Abby Dahlkemper against Germany in difficult playing conditions. Utah Royals FC defender Becky Sauerbrunn would normally be starting in place of Davidson, but she has a foot injury and was not called into camp.

These two teams met in the final game of the 2017 SheBelieves Cup where France beat the United States 3-0. That defeat left the United States in last place out of the four teams in the tournament. France won the tournament in 2017, but they struggled during the second half of the year and started off 2018 in poor form.

The second match of the 2018 SheBelieves Cup will pit the United States (1-0-0) against France (0-0-1). The United States beat Germany 1-0 in their first match of the tournament, with both teams fighting wind-driven snow, off a goal from Megan Rapinoe. France, in the early game on Thursday afternoon, was beaten 4-1 by England in the windy rain.

The game will be aired on ESPN2.