Five Teams Represented in the NWSL Team of the Month for June

The NWSL Media Association announced their NWSL Team of the Month for June. The starting XI features players from five of the nine teams. Two players made the team for the fourth-straight month while two others made it for the third time in four months.

Back Five Represent Defensive Best

Chicago Red Stars’ goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher averaged a 0.33 GAA average for the month, helping her team collect a 1-0-1 record and recorded a shutout against the Utah Royals on June 23.

North Carolina Courage defenders Abby Erceg and Merritt Mathias were named for their play as center back and outside back, respectively. They’ve helped North Carolina maintain their first-place position this season. This is Erceg’s second-straight team of the month and Mathias’ first. Mathias also scored two goals in June where the Courage went 2-1-1.

The Royals are represented by Becky Sauerbrunn and Becca Moros. Sauerbrunn has been named to the team each month this season while this is Moros’ first time. Utah went 3-1-1 in June and is currently one point out of a playoff position with 10 games left for them to play.

Yuki Nagasato with the Chicago Red Stars | Photo: NWSLsoccer.com

Midfield and Forwards present goal productivity

Portland Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan and Courage midfielder McCall Zerboni both appear on the list for the third time this season. Horan made the team in March, May and June while Zerboni has been on the list for the third-straight month.

Horan scored two goals in June and had nine shots. Red Stars midfielder Yuki Nagasato makes her first team of the month appearance. She scored two goals in three games and helped the Red Stars’ attack by recording 10 shots, five on goal.

Forward Crystal Dunn of the courage makes the team of the month again. She has been named to team of the month four times this season, three times as a forward and once as a midfielder. She was also named June’s Player of the Month.

Thorns captain Christine Sinclair leads the NWSL in goals with seven and assists with five and played every minute of every match in June. She scored a goal and had two assists this month. Rounding out the team is Houston Dash captain Kealia Ohai. She makes her first appearance on the list, scoring two goals on two shots on goal to help Houston to a 1-1-1 record.

June Team of the Month

GK: Naeher

Defenders: Moros, Sauerbrunn, Erceg, Mathias

Midfielders: Horan, Nagasato, Zerboni

Forwards: Ohai, Sinclair, Dunn