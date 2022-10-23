Western Conference semifinal preview: Austin FC vs FC Dallas: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The biggest match in the history of the Copa Tejas derby takes place when Austin FC hosts FC Dallas at the Q2 Stadium in the Western Conference semifinals.

Both teams got here in a similar fashion, rallying from behind to force penalty shootouts and coming out victorious.

Austin trailed 2-0 against Real Salt Lake 15 minutes into their first-round match, but a brace from Sebastian Driussi forced extra time and eventually Brad Stuver was the hero in the penalty shootout.

Emanuel Reynoso put Minnesota in front against Dallas, but Facundo Quignon headed the Hoops level and they converted all five of their penalty kicks to set up this Texas showdown.

The winner of this match will advance to the Western Conference final to face top seed and Supporters Shield winners LAFC, who came through their own derby, next Sunday.

Team news

Austin FC

Freddy Kleemann is the only absentee for the Verde and Black as the defender is out with a left knee injury.

FC Dallas

Midfielder Bernard Kamungo will miss out through a right knee injury.

Predicted lineups

Austin FC: Stuver; Gallagher, Gabrielsen, Cascante, Lima; Ring, Valencia; Fagúndez, Driussi, Finlay; Urruti

FC Dallas: Paes; Farfan, Hedges, Martínez, Twumasi; Lletget, Pomykal, Cerrillo; Arriola, Ferreira, Obrian

Ones to watch

Sebastian Driussi (Austin FC)

After having one of the best regular seasons in MLS history, the Argentine scored twice in the win over Salt Lake, but could have had two other goals. He also scored in the shootout to help the Verde and Black into this semifinal.

Embed from Getty Images

Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas)

Like Driussi, he found the back of the net in the Hoops' shootout victory last week, scoring on his penalty kick after having 18 goals during the regular season. Ferreira has four goals in five career appearances against Austin.

Embed from Getty Images

Previous meetings

Both prior matches between the Texas rivals ended in draws, 2-2 in June and 1-1 just 22 days later.

Paul Arriola and Brandon Servania scored ten minutes apart in the second half to give the Hoops a 2-0 lead. Driussi cut the lead in half in the 72nd minute and Danny Hoesen equalized with five minutes to go.

In the rematch, Arriola again got Dallas off to a good start, putting them in front in the 42nd minute, but just like the first matchup, the Verde and Black leveled late on, Diego Fagundez with the goal in the 79th minute.

The match will be nationally televised in English on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.

Kickoff is set for 8pm Eastern time.