Eastern Conference semifinal preview: CF Montreal vs NYCFC: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

NYCFC continue defense of their MLS Cup championship as the Boys In Blue visit Saputo Stadium to face CF Montreal in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

A 3-0 demolition of Miami in the first round last Monday made five wins in a row for the champions as they look for a sixth consecutive victory in the postseason.

Montreal finished second in the East and defeated Orlando 2-0 last Sunday in their playoff opener and have lost just once in their last 16 matches.

The winner of this match will advance to the Eastern Conference final to face top-seed Philadelphia next Sunday at Subaru Park.

Team news

CF Montreal

The hosts will be without midfielders Tomas Giraldo (foot) and Ahmed Hamdi (right leg).

NYCFC

Midfielder Alfredo Morales will miss out with a lower-body injury. Defender Tayvon Gray also has a lower-body injury and is questionable.

Predicted lineups

CF Montreal: Pantemis; Miller, Waterman, Corbo; Lappalainen, Piette, Wanyama, Koné, Johnston; Kamara, Mihailovic

NYCFC: Johnson; Martins, Chanot, Callens; O'Toole, Parks, Acevedo, Gray; Moralez; Pereira, Magno

Ones to watch

Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal)

Injuries derailed his bid for league MVP, but he's still the most dangerous player on Montreal, having scored ten goals and five assists in 28 appearances.

The American international is capable of controlling games all by himself in the midfield, which will be key in determining the outcome of this match.

Embed from Getty Images

Maxi Moralez (NYCFC)

The veteran midfielder put on a virtuoso display against Miami and with so many talented players around him, his control with the ball, passing ability, experience and propensity for playing his best in the biggest games make him the heart of the Boys In Blue.

Embed from Getty Images

Previous meetings

This is the third matchup between CF Montreal and NYCFC with the Boys In Blue winning the first match and the second ending in a goalless draw.

In March, the home opener at a snowy Yankee Stadium saw NYCFC raise their championship banner and cruise to a 4-1 victory.

Alexander Callens and Santiago Rodriguez scored within the first 20 minutes Zachary Brault-Guillard cut the Montreal deficit in half, Talles Magno and Thiago Andrade made sure the points stayed with the champions.

In late July, there were few clear-cut chances with the best chance for Montreal falling to Mason Toye in the 55th minute, who took a square ball from Romell Quioto and blazed over the bar.

Sean Johnson recorded his 12th clean sheet of the season as the Boys In Blue made it seven games unbeaten.

The match will be televised nationally on ESPN with live streaming coverage provided by ESPN3.

Kickoff is set for 1pm Eastern time.