USWNT 2-1 Germany: Smith, Pugh rally Stars and Stripes to victory in 2022 finale

The USWNT concluded their 2022 schedule with a 2-1 victory over Germany before 26,317 fans at Red Bull Arena.

As they did three days ago in Miami, the Germans opened the scoring, Jule Brand connecting on a low shot through traffic after 18 minutes were played.

Sophia Smith leveled as a German defender got a touch to the ball and she powered past Almuth Schult, who got a hand to it in vain.

Two minutes later, Mallory Pugh won it when she got in front of Nicole Anyomi and put away her 25th career goal and seventh of the season into the lower-left corner.

Alex Morgan started and played 83 minutes in what was her 200th career cap, becoming the sixth active player to reach that milestone and 13th all-time.

Story of the match

US coach Vlatko Andonovski made two changes to the starting lineup from Thursday with Alyssa Naeher and Becky Sauerbrunn giving the Stars and Stripes some much-needed experience.

With two of the top three teams in the world, it was always going to be a physical game and both sides got in crunching challenges. Both teams had five shots in the first half.

Germany took an 18th-minute lead as they attacked down the right and a cross was sent in where Sophia Kleinherne saw her volley at the back left post was blocked by Sophia Huerta.

The ball fell kindly to Bland and she swept home into the lower left corner with a bunch of players in her path.

That's when the Americans seemed to spring to life, creating more chances over the final 15 minutes of the first half, but they still found themselves behind heading into the break.

Within ten minutes of the restart, the Stars and Stripes had leveled. Naeher came off her line to slide and deny substitute Lina Magull and moments later, the match was even.

After winning a throw-in deep in Germany territory, the ball came to the feet of Rose Lavelle in the box and she rolled it into the path of Smith, who rifled one into the top left corner.

The goal was her team-leading 11th of 2022 and the 12th of her career. At 22 years-old, Smith closes out the year as the top scorer for the USWNT.

She is the youngest player to lead the USA in scoring in a calendar year since a 21-year-old Mia Hamm led the team in scoring in 1993.

Two minutes and 28 seconds later, Andi Sullivan won the ball back in midfield and her long ball was headed backwards by Kathrin-Julia Hendrich and after Pugh beat her, she tucked the ball past Schult into the lower left-hand corner.

The USWNT went hunting for more goals as the speed and attacking ability of Pugh led the way on several occasions.

In transition, Pugh played Morgan into the left side of the penalty area, but her left-footed shot from a sharp angle was denied by Schult.

Andonovski made three substitutions in the final seven minutes, including Morgan, who was replaced by Taylor Koernick in the 83rd minute as she received a well-earned standing ovation.

the USA will break for the holidays before returning to action with a January training camp in New Zealand where the team will play a pair of friendlies against the Football Ferns on January 18 in Wellington and January 21 in Auckland.

Player of the match: Alex Morgan

In many ways, this was her night. Despite not converting on a couple of opportunities, the fact that this was her 200th cap made this a celebration of all that she has contributed to the program in her 13 years with the national team.

At 33 years old, Morgan is one of the veterans on the team and leads by example with not only her play, but her class and dignity in the way she represents herself and all those that were in attendance will remember this night forever.