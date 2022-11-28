Brazil vs Switzerland: Live Stream, Score Updates and How To Watch Qatar 2022 World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Statements - Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland player)
"We know what we can do and we have progressed since then. Now we are more experienced and when we play against the best we have the weapons to score. We are confident. We have shown in the past that we can win these games. This match is going to be very different from the Cameroon game."
"They have a lot of experience with Marquinhos and Silva, but they also have their weaknesses. We have to take advantage of our few chances. If we take the initiative, it will be a completely different game."
"We have many players from different backgrounds. In the end we all play for our country and we want to represent it in the best possible way. I enjoy every game I play for the national team. It's very nice and special that we, as a small country with so many cultures, can build such a strong team."
Statements - Marquinhos (Brazil player)
"Although it is a game against a difficult team to beat, we have all the necessary ingredients to win. With the talent, with the group we have, with the players we have, we will manage to maintain the level."
"It is inevitable to miss Neymar and Danilo, but we have shown that before and we are ready and confident to show again that the group is strong, well trained and prepared for any inconvenience we may have in the World Cup."
"Today I see Neymar much better. It is very important to be mentally well, the head has a lot of influence in a recovery."
Key player - Switzerland
In Brazil, the presence of Richarlison stands out. The 25-year-old attacker, who currently plays for Tottenham in the Premier League, comes from scoring the goals of the Brazilian victory in the first match of this World Cup and will want to demonstrate his potential. Adding up all the categories in which he has played with the Canarinha, he has 26 goals in 53 games.
Key player - Brazil
In Switzerland, the presence of Breel Embolo stands out. The 25-year-old attacker, who currently plays for AS Monaco, is one of the players who repeats presence in the World Cup after Russia 2018 and seeks to prove his importance. In total he has 12 goals in 60 games with the national team.
Brazil vs Switzerland history
These two teams have met nine times. The statistics favor the Brazilians, who have been victorious on three occasions, while the Swiss have won twice, for a balance of two draws, which curiously have been recorded in the two duels that have taken place so far in World Cups.
Switzerland
Switzerland comes from winning its first match of this World Cup by the minimum difference against Cameroon. The team coached by Murat Yakin is not the main favorite to qualify considering the group, but due to its recent history in the competitions where it has been, it is an opponent to be very careful, especially considering that by winning this match it could not only surprise, but also qualify to the next round.
Brazil
Brazil is coming off a victory in its debut in this World Cup. The Canarinha beat Serbia 2-0, although they suffered two important absentees, Neymar and Danilo, who will miss the rest of the group stage. Despite this, the team coached by Tite knows the responsibility that comes with this match with these mitigating factors, as it must make clear its favoritism without its main figure in order not to lose credibility on the road to the title.