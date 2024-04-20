The FA Cup semi-finals are this weekend, and for the second season in a row, there is an EFL Championship side heading down to Wembley looking to advance to the final. Mark Robins' Coventry City shocked Wolves 3-2 to progress into the final four, and they now have Manchester United in their crosshairs.

Erik ten Hag has had pressure applied to his job role, as new owner Jim Ratcliffe has begun to look for potential replacements ahead of next season. However, a win in this match, and a final appearance in the next, could lift some spirits around Old Trafford, especially if they could go all the way.

We take a look at team news, key information and key players ahead of a mouthwatering tie on Sunday.

Team News

Coventry City will only be missing two players ahead of Sunday, meaning Mark Robins has a wealth of quality and depth to help pick his starting XI for this crucial match. Winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto misses out with a back injury, whilst holding midfielder Jamie Allen is a doubt with a broken cheekbone.

Sakamoto picked up his injury in a nasty collision with Preston defender Andrew Hughes in late February, where the Japanese national fell to the floor after colliding mid-air. It is unlikely that the player will return before seasons end, but a lovely gesture from the Coventry squad during their demolition of Maidstone showed their solidarity with the player.

Jamie Allen may be too late in his recovery to return to the matchday squad, but key players such as Haji Wright, Callum O'Hare and Liam Kitching will reassure Sky Blues fans that they may have a chance of causing one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history.

On the other hand, Erik ten Hag has a lengthy injury list to contend with, as nine players are set to miss out on a trip to London. Antony headlines those on the sidelines, as a muscle injury means he is a doubt for selection. Scott McTominay joins Antony as a doubt, as a knee injury picked up in the 4-3 defeat to Chelsea has meant the Scotsman has missed the last two fixtures.

Centre-back Jonny Evans and French striker Anthony Martial are also unlikely to be selected, with the Northern Irish veteran is struggling with a muscle injury himself sustained at Stamford Bridge. Martial has not been present in a Ten Hag squad since the 11th December 2023, and his return may come too late to make the bench at Wembley.

Defensive stars Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez will definitely not be involved on matchday, as their respective muscle and calf injuries are due to keep them out long-term. Alongside Raphael Varane, who misses out with a muscle injury of his own, and Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof also continuing to be absent, 19-year old Willy Kambwala is likely to be trusted again with centre-back duty when matchday comes.

Likely line-ups

Coventry City: Collins; Dasilva, Kitching, Thomas, Latibeaudiere; Eccles, Sheaf; Wright, O'Hare, van Ewijk; Simms.

Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Kambwala, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Road to the Semi-Final

Coventry entered the competition at the third round, where they were drawn to Oxford United at home. Despite a scare, a Kasey Palmer screamer and a Matt Godden double gave the Sky Blues a 6-2 victory, and an away tie to Sheffield Wednesday. Despite drawing 1-1 at Hillsborough, the replay saw another comprehensive victory, with three goals in five minutes guiding them to a 4-1 victory against the Owls.

This gave Mark Robins' side a tie against the lowest ranked side at that point, Maidstone United of the sixth tier of English football. Coventry did not get complacent however, and thrashed the minnows 5-0, with Ellis Simms ending Maidstone's fairy tale run with an emphatic hat-trick. Despite finding themselves in a final eight draw with some of the world's most elite teams, an away tie to Wolverhampton Wanderers was on the cards for the Sky Blues.

Coventry were not phased by this Premier League encounter, as they opened the scoring in the second half thanks to Ellis Simms. A late double from Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hugo Bueno seemed to have ended Coventry's magic run, but a late equaliser from Simms in the 97th minute looked to be taking the game to extra time. That was until American striker Wright found the bottom corner with the last kick of the game, sending the travelling Sky Blues fans into delirium, and the Sky Blues to Wembley.

LAST MINUTE: Coventry City defeat Wolves in the final seconds at Molineux

Manchester United have had a dramatic run themselves, but it all started with a 2-0 away victory over Wigan Athletic. Despite the opposition 'keeper impressing, strikes from Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes were enough to send the Red Devils away to Newport County in the 4th round. Despite going 2-1 down, late Antony and Hojlund goals sealed a 4-2 victory against the League Two side.

Another away tie awaited United in the fifth round, as they travelled to the City Ground to take on fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest. Chances came and went throughout the game, with the defensive rigidity of Forest providing a challenge for the Red Devils, but it was Casemiro in the 89th minute who hit a header into the bottom corner to seal a quarter-final appearance, which ended up being a home tie to fierce rivals Liverpool.

This game followed a similar pattern to Coventry's, with United being 2-1 down at half-time thanks to a quickfire Liverpool double. Another late strike from Antony, three minutes from time, took the game to extra time, where United were again pegged back by Harvey Elliott. However, Marcus Rashford equalised again for the Red Devils in the 112th minute, and in the dying seconds, Amad Diallo ran free of the Liverpool defence to find the bottom corner and win the game 4-3.

AT THE DEATH: Amad Diallo seals a 4-3 victory against fierce rivals Liverpool.

Key Men: Haji Wright vs Bruno Fernandes

Haji Wright has been one of the best pieces of business' in the Championship this season. Signing from Antalyaspor in the summer, the American has made himself known for being a tall, pacy winger who offers a direct threat to goal for any team that faces him. Whilst he is not the strongest dribbler or skill master, his aerial ability and clinical prowess in the box has secured himself 15 goals and six assists in 28 starts.

It could be argued Wright should have even more goals, as a stuttering start had seen the player miss many high quality chances at the beginning of the season. However, he has now found his groove on the left hand side for Coventry, accumulating 0.49 non-penalty xG per game and 3.49 shots per 90, showing just how dangerous he can be when on form. Whilst he has slowed down, with two goals in five, Wright has shown enough to be my key man for Coventry.

On the other side of the fixture, Bruno Fernandes has been a different level of elite since joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2020. His creativity and passing range lift the Red Devils, as the Portuguese midfielder ranks top in the Premier League for chances created (90) and expected assists (7.74), whilst also chipping in with eight goals for himself this season. Even if this is considered a poor season for United, Fernandes has been a star.

He is also hitting form at the right time. In his last five Premier League matches, he has scored five, including a brace at Bournemouth, and a stunning first-time strike from the half-way line against Liverpool. In a run of poor results for ten Hag and his men, Fernandes has been a bright light in a dark season, and is certainly capable of causing an impact at Wembley on Sunday evening.

Key Information

This match takes place on Sunday 21st April, at 3:30pm BST. It is held at Wembley Stadium, and the referee for this fixture is Robert Jones. The match can be watched on ITV1, ITVX, STV or any relevant American streaming channels.