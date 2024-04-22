Vincent Kompany's Burnley side brought themselves back into contention for Premier League safety on Saturday, a crushing 4-1 victory at relegation rivals Sheffield United effectively condemning Chris Wilder's Blades to the Championship with five games remaining.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche's Everton overcame Nottingham Forest in a relegation six pointer, although their 2-0 win was not without controversy, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side furious about the performance of the referee and VAR teams and subsequently posting on social media to complain. Today, the club requested audio from PGMOL as the debate rages on.

With 5 Premier League games to go, let's look at the relegation battle and predict who will join Sheffield United in England's second tier.

Everton (16th, 30 pts)

Sean Dyche's men have played a game less than both Luton and Burnley which, in theory, gives them an advantage in staying up. Two wins, a draw and two losses in the last five suggest that the Toffees will be OK come the end of May, something of an achievement given their points deduction for financial irregularities earlier in the season. With that being said, their run in is not easy, with a Merseyside Derby against title chasing rivals Liverpool and a potential relegation six pointer at Luton notable fixtures.

REMAINING FIXTURES AND PREDICTED OUTCOME

Liverpool (H) - LOSS

Brentford (H) - WIN

Luton (A) - DRAW

Sheffield United (H) - WIN

Arsenal (A) - LOSS

TOTAL: 37 POINTS

Nottingham Forest (17th, 26 pts)

Nuno Espirito Santo's men can count themselves unlucky to come away from Goodison Park with nothing, but unlucky isn't points and the reality is that defeat leaves them in a precarious position, teetering above the trap door and, like Everton, also subject to a points deduction. Forest's run in comprises Manchester City and Chelsea at home, as well as Sheffield United and Burnley away on the last day of the season, potentially a straight shootout to stay up.

REMAINING FIXTURES AND PREDICTED OUTCOMES

Manchester City (H) - LOSS

Sheffield United (A) - WIN

Chelsea (H) - DRAW

Burnley (A) - DRAW

TOTAL: 31 POINTS

Luton Town ( 18th, 25 Pts)

Rob Edward's Luton have won a lot of plaudits this season as underdogs on a shoestring budget trying to survive in the Premier League, but were on the receiving end of a concerning 5-1 home defeat to Brentford at the weekend. However, their run in is arguably the easiest on paper, although not without potential challenges such as a relegation six pointer at home to Everton.

REMAINING FIXTURES AND PREDICTED OUTCOMES

Wolves (A) - DRAW

Luton (H) - DRAW

West Ham (A) - DRAW

Fulham (H) - WIN

TOTAL POINTS: 31 POINTS

Burnley (19th, 23 Pts)

A resounding 4-1 win against doomed Sheffield United this weekend has brought Burnley right back into the equation, but the question is whether Vincent Kompany's side have left it too late to beat the drop. Game management and finishing have been an issue for the Clarets all season, despite a squad containing some top young talent. A daunting run in means that the Lancashire side are probably Championship bound.

REMAINING FIXTURES AND PREDICTED OUTCOMES

Manchester United (A) - DRAW

Newcastle (H) - LOSS

Tottenham (A) - LOSS

Nottingham Forest (H) - DRAW

TOTAL: 25 POINTS

In a year with an engaging title race and battle for the top 4, we are also lucky to have something of a relegation battle too.

It looks too little, too late for Burnley, but they could have a huge bearing on who follows them and Sheffield United down to the second tier, playing at home to Nottingham Forest on the final day. Could Vincent Kompany's men decide their fate? Could Luton bring Everton back into the mire? The last games promise to add further fascination to an already enthralling season.