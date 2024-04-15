Atletico Madrid are travelling to Germany to face Dortmund for the second leg of the Champions League.

The Spanish side have the upper hand in the tie after coming away 2-1 winners in the first leg.

Dortmund were comfortably second best in the first half at the Wanda Metropolitano with goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino but Sebasiten Haller pulled one back in the 81st minute to give them hope.

Rodrigo De Paul the goalscorer in the first leg against Dortmund- Getty Images

However with the yellow wall behind them, Dortmund will well and truly believe they can overcome the one goal deficit on home soil.

Edin Terzic's side enter the second leg on the back of a 2-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

BVB have not progressed past the Quarter Finals of the Champions League since the 2012-2013 season, where they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in the Final.

Atletico Madrid were unbeaten in the group stages, before beating Inter Milan on penalties to progress to the Quarter Finals.

Diego Simeone's side came back from 1-0 down to beat Girona at the weekend, leaving them five points clear of fifth place Athletic Bilbao.

Atletico have not been past the last eight since playing Real Madrid in the 2016-2017 season.

The previous matchup between the two sides in Germany, Dortmund came away 4-0 winners in the 2018 group stage.

BVB have lost just three home games at home in all competitions this season.

Team News

For Dortmund, Sebastien Haller had to be substituted early on at the weekend after suffering another ankle injury.

Edin Terzic on the availability of Haller. He said:

"injured his ankle again unfortunately. He will now have complete rest for a week. There will be a final diagnosis on Saturday to determine the downtime a little more precisely. We assume he won’t be available for two to three weeks.”

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens also had to be replaced due to injury but Edin Terzic is hopeful that he will be able to feature.

Jadon Sancho missed the match at the weekend due to illness but has been back in training and will be avaliable.

Ramy Bensebaini is absent due to a knee problem.

Donyell Malen could come into the starting eleven since he is fit again.

For Atletico, Memphis Depay looks set to miss the second leg because of a muscular problem.

Thomas Lemar and Marcos Paulo will also not be able to feature.

Saul Niguez will face a late fitness test to make the squad after being substituted against Girona.

Pablo Barrios will be back in the squad after being suspended at the weekend.

Jose Gimenez, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Llorente, Axel Witsel, Samuel Lino and Alvaro Morata after being rested from the start against Girona.

Press Conferences

Ediz Terzic on the second leg. He said:

“They were very disciplinary last week and lurked and forced us to make mistakes. We took three things with us: The result, we have everything in our own hands. We know how difficult it is against Atletico when you do the things they like.”

Dortmund Manager, Edin Terzic- Getty Images

“But we also know what it takes to invest in order to beat them. Atletico can dominate, play counter-attack and are very experienced in knockout matches. We had a lot of players on the pitch who were experiencing that for the first time. We want to do better tomorrow.”

Diego Simeone went onto say:

"We played with a good pressure, we stole the ball, we forced the opposing team almost in the first half not to have goal situations in the game,"

"Now we'll go to their stadium knowing that we're going to find a strong team, a team with a lot of people who are going to take it to us, to attack. We will have to suffer and take advantage of the spaces.

Score Prediction

VAVEL experts think that the second leg will be a very close and cautious encounter, but with the yellow wall behind them, Dortmund will become victorious in the tie.

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Atletico Madrid.