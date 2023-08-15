Wrexham 4-2 Walsall: Dragons down Saddlers for first EFL win in 15 years

Wrexham picked up their first EFL League Two victory of the season - their first in the EFL since 2008 - with a highly entertaining 4-2 victory over Walsall at the Stoke Cae Ras.

Will Boyle headed the Dragons in front and Ollie Palmer doubled the lead with an expertly measured volley inside the first 20 minutes but Chris Hussey cut the deficit in half from a well-worked corner.

The Saddlers were nearly level as Ryan Stirk hit the post with a long-range effort before a nice turn and finish from Jake Bickerstaff restored Wrexham's two-goal advantage.

In a match that saw chances aplenty for both sides, Elliot Lee scored for the second consecutive match for the North Wales' side from the edge of the penalty area before Anthony Forde turned into his own net.

Story of the match

Wrexham began the midweek contest very much on the front foot, dominating possession and scaring the Walsall goal with a couple of early set pieces.

In the fifth minute, Lee made a late, bursting run into the box and rose highest to meet the ball, forcing Saddlers goalkeeper Owen Evans to tip over the crossbar.

Three minutes later, the Dragons were in front. A cross by Luke Young was met at the back post by Boyle, whose header looped over Evans and into the back of the net.

Will Boyle (l.) celebrates with teammates Ben Tozer (c.) and Jake Bickerstaff (r.) after scoring his first goal in a Wrexham shirt/Photo:Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The West Midlands outfit registered their first chance as Freddie Draper met the ball and fired a dipping shot from distance that Ben Foster pushed away.

On 20 minutes, Wrexham made it 2-0 when Evans came off his line to punch clear but right into the path of Palmer, who took the ball on the bounce and lofted with his right foot over the Walsall shot-stopper.

A well-worked corner produced the Saddlers' first goal, Isaac Hutchinson playing the ball to Draper, who flicked on to Hussey and his first-time strike beat Foster.

The next chance now fell to the visitors, Danny Johnson heading wide at the far post from Joe Foulkes' cross in what proved to be the last decisive action of the opening 45 minutes.

Walsall were unlucky not to be on equal footing four minutes into the second half, Stirk cannoning his shot off the post from 25 yards out and Foster stopping Donervon Daniels rebound from close range.

Soon after, the Dragons restored their two-goal advantage when Jacob Mendy made another of his trademark runs down the left to find Bickerstaff.

The academy product trapped the ball with his first touch, his second a powerful right-footed strike arrowing into the net.

Mat Sadler sensed his side needed a bit of freshening up and he made a triple change, bringing on Jamille Matt, Aramide Oteh and Ross Tierney in place of Draper, Stirk and Hussey.

With 20 minutes remaining, Lee went in search of the hosts' fourth, forcing Evans into a quick stop from a low shot from the edge of the area.

He would grab Wrexham's fourth in the 85th minute, taking advantage of a poor clearance from Foulkes, picking up the ball on the edge of the area and powering home into the bottom right corner.

Elliot Lee (l.) is ecstatic after scoring in Wrexham's victory over Walsall and celebrates with teammate Jacob Mendy (r.)/Photo: Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

The Saddlers did grab a consolation goal in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, Oteh first claiming it but later changed to an own goal by Forde.

Man of the match: Elliot Lee

Often overshadowed by his more high-profile teammates the 28-year-old Lee turned in a sensational performance, deservedly getting his name on the scoresheet and proving to be a danger to the Walsall defense all night long.

His added contributions in attack are key with last year's leading scorer and talisman Paul Mullin out and his versatility of being able to play in midfield or up front as a forward will only help to bolster the Wrexham offense through the whole of the season.