NYCFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

NYCFC host the Vancouver Whitecaps at Yankee Stadium looking to continue their drive for the MLS playoffs.

First-half goals from Andreas Jasson and Mounsef Bakrar gave the Boys In Blue a 2-0 victory over CF Montreal that ended a three-match losing streak in all competitions.

Despite sitting in 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings, NYCFC are only three points behind Chicago for the final playoff spot in the East.

Vancouver earned a second straight win on the road as Brian White's 19th-minute goal gave the Whitecaps a 1-0 win at Chicago and they are fifth in the Western Conference.

Team news

NYCFC

The Boys In Blue have no injury concerns or suspended players for this match.

Defender Maxime Chanot has departed the club for AJ Ajaccio in Ligue 2.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Luis Martins (left calf strain) and starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal (patellar tendiopathy) have been ruled out.

Predicted lineups

NYCFC: Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, Cufre; Parks, Morales; Jasson, Moralez, Fernandez; Bakrar

Vancouver Whitecaps: Takaoka; Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Cubas; Laryea, Schopf, Berhalter, Vite; White, Gauld

Ones to watch

Birk Risa (NYCFC)

The has fit in well in the club's backline since joining the club and has picked up his first assist in the win over Montreal and his ability to join in the attack is a quality that will help the Boys In Blue.

Photo: Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps)

With nine goals and eight assists, Gauld is one of the most underrated players in the league. His ability to pick out teammates is one of the things that makes him the most dangerous player on the Whitecaps.

Photo: Christopher Morris - Corbis/Getty Images

Previous meetings

NYCFC hasn't faced Vancouver at home since 2018, when the match at Yankee Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw.

Last year, the two sides met in Vancouver with that match resulting in a 0-0 draw.

The Boys In Blue dominated with 69 percent of the possession and 12 shots at the Whitecaps goal, three of which were on target.

Alexander Callens nearly put the defending MLS champions in front on 15 minutes, but his header hit the crossbar from close range.

Christian Gutierrez came closest for the hosts as his 27th-minute shot from the top of the box flew over the crossbar and settled on top of the net.

Vancouver goalkeeper Thomas Hasal saved a point for his side as he jumped and got his hand on a Thiago attempt off a cross and deflected the ball over the net.

The match will be streamed live on Apple TV + with Keith Costigan as the play-by-play announcer and Maurice Edu serving as the analyst.

Kickoff is set for 3:30pm Eastern time.