UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final First Leg: Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich

Arsenal and Bayern Munich had a feisty 2-2 first leg affair at the Emirates on Tuesday evening, which will now set up a tasty encounter at the Allianz Arena in a week's time.

Bakuyo Saka got the Gunners off to a dream start inside the opening quarter of an hour, but poor defensive errors at the back from Arsenal saw Bayern capitalise with goals from former Gunner Serge Gnabry and former Spurs striker Harry Kane on his first return to North London. Leandro Trossard came off the bench to pull the Gunners level but there was controversy on both sides of the coin as Bayern Munich should have had a penalty after Gabriel picked up the ball from a David Raya goal kick, and right at the death Saka and Manuel Neuer had a coming together in the penalty area that didn't even go to VAR.

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal and Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munchen in action during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern Munchen at Emirates Stadium on April 9, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Arsenal went into last night's, UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg against Bayern Munich as favourites. The Gunners have had many battles in the Champions League, against the German outfit over the years, going into most of the games as the underdog. But on this occasion going on current form this season, Mikel Arteta's side were clear favourites ahead of kick-off.

Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich and Martin Odegaard of Arsenal FC during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern Munchen at Emirates Stadium on April 9, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Going into last night's match, Arsenal came into it losing just once in their last 13 matches in all competitions, whereas the current champions of Germany have lost six times in their last 14 games across the board including a disastrous second-half collapse in the 3-2 away defeat at Heidenheim at the weekend.

General view inside the stadium as players, mascots and match officials line up prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern München at Emirates Stadium on April 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

After winning against Brighton at the weekend, Arsenal made two changes: Jakub Kiwior and Gabriel Martinelli came in. With Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus dropping to the bench. Meanwhile, Harry Kane, the England captain, starts up front for Bayern Munich, with Eric Dier, his former Tottenham teammate, starting as well.

Story Of The Game:

If the Bayern Munich players didn’t know it already, they were walking into the Thunderdome at the Emirates Stadium. As the players came out to a thunderous reception from the Gunners faithful ahead of kick-off, you couldn’t hear yourself think.

With there being no away section for this match, with UEFA handing out a punishment to Bayern fans for causing trouble in Rome in the last round, due to fireworks that Bayer supporters threw onto the pitch after the team's 3-1 victory over Lazio earlier this month, it meant Arsenal were able to pack more home fans into the Emirates Stadium.

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal leads his team out prior to the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern München at Emirates Stadium on April 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Early on the home crowd, let their feelings be known to former Tottenham players Eric Dier and Harry Kane who left Spurs in the transfer window. The Gunners fanbase showing that there is still no love lost.

Gabriel Martinelli had the game's opening chance, as good pressing from Bukayo Saka led to Arsenal going on the attack in the Munich final third and the ball got teed up for Martinelli, who shot just wide of Manuel Neuer’s goal.

Arsenal broke the deadlock inside 12 minutes as Ben White played in Saka who curled the ball past a helpless Neuer.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal FC scores his team's first goal under pressure from Eric Dier and Leon Goretzka of Bayern Munich during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern Munchen at Emirates Stadium on April 9, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

It was the ideal start for the Gunners. Saka scored his fourth Champions League goal of this season with that one. He currently has 18 goals across all competitions.

Serge Gnabry then levelled it up for Bayern, completely against the run of play, six minutes later as Arsenal gave the ball away far too cheaply and Bayern made the Gunners pay for that mistake, Leroy Sane picked up the loose pass and played in Leon Goretzka who in turn played through Gnabry who stuck the ball beyond David Raya.

Serge Gnabry of Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern München at Emirates Stadium on April 9, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Bayern then took the lead just after the half-hour mark, as Harry Kane marked his return to North London with a goal, it was an easy decision for the referee to point to the spot after a reckless challenge by William Saliba on Leroy Sane after a great run from the German winger.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich celebrates the second goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern München at Emirates Stadium on April 9, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

The atmosphere in the stadium was intense as was the action on the field with both sides playing terrific football. It was a great first half for a neutral not so much if you were an Arsenal fan.

Into the second half, Mikel Arteta sent on Oleksandr Zinchenko to give Arsenal a defensive boost after two mistakes as the back in the first half cost them goals.

Both Arsenal and Bayern Munich were showing great counter-attacking phases. Arsenal had chances through Odegaard while Kane, Gnabry and Goretzka had chances to increase their lead.

With 15 minutes to go, Leandro Trossard scored and got Arsenal back level. Jesus showed great skill and feet to keep possession in the penalty area and fed Trossard who struck it past Neuer. Queue rapturous scenes at the Emirates as the fans went so wild that the roof nearly came off.

Leandro Trossard of Arsenal scores their 2nd goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern Munich at Emirates Stadium on April 9, 2024 in London, England.(Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Saka rushed into the box and sidestepped the charging Neuer in stoppage time, looking poised to win the quarterfinal first leg in spectacular fashion. However, he went down after making contact with the right leg of the Bayern Munich goalkeeper.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka goes down after a challenge by Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern München at Emirates Stadium on April 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The Arsenal forward stood up, thinking he would be given a spot kick, but was shocked to see that play continued without interference from the video assistant referee (VAR).

In a more bizarre event in the second half gave cause for Bayern's penalty claim.



The referee blew his whistle, and Gunners goalkeeper David Raya gave Gabriel a short goal kick.



The Brazilian chose to pick up the ball and take another goal-kick apparently not seeming to hear the whistle. Both side seem baffled by not getting spot kicks but it sets up the second leg nicely next Wednesday.

Player Of The Game: Martin Odegaard

Captain fantastic, he was everywhere his team needed him to be tonight, his passing was on point and he was in the right areas at key times to shut Bayern out.

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal poses for a photo with the Playstation Player of the Match trophy after the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern München at Emirates Stadium on April 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Managers' Thoughts:

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal is interviewed following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern München at Emirates Stadium on April 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Both Mikel Arteta and Thomas Tuchel gave their post-match views on the game's biggest talking topics, with Arteta palying it down saying "I haven’t seen it, the decision is made and we have to focus on other aspects that we can control, we could’ve done much better tonight."

Meanwhile Tuchel was left feeling angry that the referee didn't give what looked to be a blatant penalty, saying "The referee did not have the courage today to give us a deserved penalty, in a bit of a crazy and awkward situation," he said.

Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of Bayern Munich is interviewed following the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern München at Emirates Stadium on April 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

"What makes us really angry is the explanation on the field. He told our players that it's a kid's mistake and he will not give a penalty like this in a quarter-final."

Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in the second leg of this UEFA Champions League quarter final next Wednesday.