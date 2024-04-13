Premier League: The Fight of the Title

After a convincing 3-0 win away at Brighton last weekend, Mikel Arteta's side are in the driving seat the top of the table. Having scored the most goals and conceded the least so far this campaign, the Gunners look primed to go the distance. The North London club are also still involved in the Champions League, with an away fixture at Bayern Munich to come on Wednesday three days after a potentially tricky home fixture with Aston Villa.

Despite their impressive form, Arsenal's run in isn't the easiest, with potential banana skin home ties against Villa and Chelsea mixed with some tough away trips to arch rivals Tottenham and Erik ten Hag's consistently inconsistent Manchester United.

Remaining Fixtures

Aston Villa (H) - DRAW

Wolves (A) - WIN

Chelsea (H) - WIN

Tottenham (A) - LOSS

Bournemouth (H) - WIN

Manchester United (A) - DRAW

Everton (H) - WIN

TOTAL: 85 POINTS.

Jurgen Klopp's reds have had a bad week. After dropping precious points in the race against arch-rivals Manchester United last weekend, they slumped to an unexpected 3-0 home defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday night, leaving them with a mountain to climb in Bergamo next week.

With that being said, write off Liverpool at your peril. The charismatic Klopp will want to sign off with silverware in his last Premier League season, giving the squad a huge incentive to get over the line.

Whilst there are some potentially sticky games for the 19-time English champions left to come, their run in is possibly a little easier than Arsenal's, handing them hope of capitalising on any potential Gunners slip-up.

Remaining Fixtures

Crystal Palace (H) - WIN

Fulham (A) - WIN

Everton (A) - DRAW

West Ham (A) - WIN

Tottenham (H) - DRAW

Aston Villa (A) - LOSS

Wolves (H) - WIN

TOTAL: 85 POINTS

After a historic treble-winning campaign last time out, it's normal that levels have slightly dropped for Pep Guardiola's men this season. With that being said, it says something about the sheer quality of the squad that they haven't been at their sparkling best and are still right in contention for a record-breaking fourth title.

With a Champions League quarter-final second leg to come at home to Real Madrid (3-3 after 90 minutes) and an FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea on the horizon, a second treble in a row is not inconceivable, but it's also not out of the question that a fixture glut catches up with City.

As for their run-in, things look reasonably favourable for the reigning champions. They will be there or thereabouts come May 19th.

Remaining Fixtures

Luton (H) - WIN

Brighton (A) - WIN

Nottingham Forest (A) - WIN

Wolves (H) - WIN

Fulham (A) - DRAW

Tottenham (A) - LOSS

West Ham (H) - WIN

TOTAL : 86 POINTS

Prediction: MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN A HISTORIC FOURTH PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE.

These predictions were just for fun and very unscientific, but the title race will most certainly go to the wire. For fans of the Premier League, this could yet be the most thrilling end to the season of all time.